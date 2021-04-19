  1. Computing

How to watch Apple’s Spring Loaded event live on April 20

By

Ahead of Apple’s scheduled WWDC developer conference this summer, Apple has another event planned for later this month. The date was leaked by Siri when users asked when the next Apple event would be; the company’s digital voice assistant responded that Apple had something planned for April 20.

Apple followed this up with an official invite to the event, titled “Spring Loaded.” Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Apple’s spring 2021 event and what products could be announced.

How to watch Apple’s Spring Loaded event

Continuing with the trend for recent press events and media announcements during the global pandemic, Apple’s Spring Loaded event won’t be held in person. Instead, like prior events, the Spring Loaded event will be broadcast online, with press, dedicated Apple fans, and general viewers invited to view the livestream to see what will be unveiled.

“Please join us for a special Apple Event broadcasting from Apple Park,” Apple’s email invitation reads, noting that the livestream, which takes place at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, can be viewed from Apple’s event website.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 20, which means people on the East Coast can tune in at 1 p.m. ET. The livestream will be available on Apple’s website and on YouTube in the embedded video above.

What to expect from the Spring Loaded livestream

True to the company’s tradition of delivering surprises through its keynote presentations, Apple did not disclose what it intends to reveal at the event. However, in recent months, there have been rumors of new iPads, updated iMacs, a new Apple TV, and the much-anticipated AirTags.

Given that the stylized Apple logo for the event appears to be hand-drawn, new tablets could be on the horizon. Prior to the Apple’s Spring Loaded announcement, there were rumors that the Cupertino, California company could refresh its iPad Pro models with a new mini-LED screen-backlighting technology. Given constrained supply chains during the pandemic, mini-LED panels could be in short supply, and Apple could face shortages of new iPad models, at least initially.

The iPad mini is also rumored to be getting a refresh, and there are speculations that Apple will boost the screen size to 8.4 inches while retaining a more traditional design, with top and bottom bezels and the Touch ID button. This suggests that slim bezels with a Face ID camera won’t be making the cut on one of Apple’s most affordable tablets.

If you’re after new Macs, a number of Apple desktops are now long in the tooth. Most notably, we know a new iMac with a completely redesigned chassis is in the works. It will also sport a more powerful version of the M1 processors.

Other accessories that could debut at the Spring Loaded event include a refreshed Apple TV with a redesigned remote that can be tracked in Apple’s Find My app as well as first-party AirTags tracking devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Apple Spring Loaded: Everything we expect to be announced

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park

Unless this one product is announced, Apple’s Spring Loaded event could be a dud

person holding ipad pro

Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event set for April 20, with hints at new iPads

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park

AMD’s Ryzen 5000G for prebuilt rigs boasts huge gains over Intel

AMD Ryzen 5000G

A beginner’s guide to Tor: How to navigate the underground internet

tor project new onion service security dark web private browsing

The best gaming laptops for 2021

Razer Blade (2018) fortnite

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for April 28

samsung galaxy unpacked event april 28 2021

The best monitors for 2021

best computer monitors dsc01068 1200x9999

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for March 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Best cheap Chromebook deals for April 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best cheap student laptop deals for April 2021

online web browser game list

The best Mac apps for 2021

macos mojave hands on review app store