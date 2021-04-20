The blue iPhone 12 may have made headlines when the iPhone 12 series first launched, but now there’s a fancy new color on offer — purple. The new color was unveiled at Apple’s spring hardware event.

The new color is now available as an option on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini — though not on the iPhone 12 Pro. It offers a glossy look similar to other iPhone 12 color options, and frankly, it looks great alongside the other bright and fun colors that the iPhone 12 comes in.

In general, the iPhone 12 represented a big shift for the iPhone series in both design and features. The series offers a flat-edged look similar to that of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 series, but with a more modern edge-to-edge display and larger camera module. Under the hood, the iPhone 12 offers the Apple A14 processor, which is the most powerful chip to ship in an iPhone to date.

The iPhone 12 broke new ground for the iPhone in other ways too. Notably, the series is the first iPhone series to offer 5G connectivity, and while that probably won’t make for a radically different experience yet, it will when 5G is more widespread.

The iPhone 12 also finally gets a stunning new OLED display. Apple is no stranger to OLED technology — but previously, the tech was limited to “Pro” iPhones like the iPhone 11 Pro. OLED displays make for deeper black levels and can help improve battery life.

The iPhone 12 series also comes at a decent price, at least compared to other flagship phones of the time. The device costs $829 for the standard iPhone 12 or $729 for the smaller-sized iPhone 12 Mini. Those devices are joined by the $999 iPhone 12 Pro and the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max — though as mentioned, those Pro devices don’t come in the new purple color.

Of course, the iPhone 12 won’t be the flagship iPhone for long — we’ve been hearing rumors about the upcoming iPhone 13 for months now, and it’s expected to be released in September this year.

The new purple iPhone 12 color option will be available for pre-order starting Friday, April 13, with full retail availability set to start on April 30. Thankfully, it won’t cost more than the iPhone 12 usually does. You’ll be able to get it for yourself straight from the Apple website and from other major electronics retailers.

