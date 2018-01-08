Asus announces suite of new All-In-One desktops, mini PCs, and more

At CES 2018, Asus has announced a new lineup of desktop computers, covering a side swath of form factors. The new entries include the V272 and V222 All-In-Ones, the Chromebox 3, two mini PCs, and a single-board computer called the Tinker Board S.

All-In-Ones

Asus AiO V272

Asus is introducing two new All-In-Ones: the AiO V272 and V222. These are all-in-one desktops, meaning Asus has stuffed all the internals components into the frame of the display. The first features a 27-inch, multitouch display, that the company says shows 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. It didn’t mention anything about the AdobeRGB scale, or the resolution of the display.

As for the components, you’ll get an 8th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce MX150. Asus didn’t offer details about storage or memory options.

Asus also mentioned the audio system, which claims to have “bass-reflex” speakers, and support for the Asus ZenAnywhere app to allow for remote access.

Asus AiO V222

The 22-inch version of Asus’ new All-In-One has a Full HD display, that has some slimmed-down bezels compared to the larger model. We are assuming that the V222 includes the same configuration options as the V272, but Asus did not mention what CPUs and GPUs would be available.

Outside of that, Asus claims similar features as the V272, including Cortana support, remote access, and bass-reflex speakers.

Both AiOs are due out in the first half of 2018, and pricing details will be available at launch.