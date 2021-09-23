MSI recently announced the release of the Pro AP24, an all-in-one PC that is designed with business professionals in mind. The PC promises high-end desktop processors, eye care technology, and an enhanced IPS panel for an improved viewing experience.

The recently released PC by MSI features the H510 chipset, along with the 11th-Gen Intel Rocket Lake processor. As most other all-in-one PCs sport mobile-grade CPUs, the desktop-grade chip on the Pro AP241 should hopefully be an upgrade.

One of the PC’s primary claims is being able to improve users’ efficiency and workflow. It leverages the antiflicker technology that guarantees minimized fatigue through reduced eye strain during long durations of work. Featuring up to an Intel Core i7, the Pro AP241 is intended to be responsive with shorter load times and smoother multitasking. MSI’s latest release also makes use of the server-grade cooling system that works to reduce CPU thermal throttling, so we can expect this machine to remain cool through heavy workloads. With its support of firmware TPM technology, the Pro AP241 aims to protect your device’s data from external threats from malicious software and unauthorized access.

The Pro AP241 comes in a streamlined design and two color options. It hosts a Full HD webcam and an integrated microphone. Offering Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi, the PC promises enhanced wireless device compatibility with audio peripherals such as headsets and input devices such as mice and keyboards. It also offers a wide viewing angle and a full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

The Pro AP241 hosts integrated Intel UHD graphics, so don’t expect the graphics to be out of this world. That means gaming is out of the question, as are GPU-enhanced workloads like video editing. In terms of ports, the PC has two USB 2.0 Type A, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, an HDMI out, and an audio port. The HDMI port allows easy connection to another monitor to easily track and navigate between multiple windows or documents at the same time. It features memory of up to 64GB. In terms of storage, it features an M.2 SSD coupled with a 2.5-inch HDD. Weighing a total of 10.21 pounds, the Pro AP 241 isn’t exactly what you’d call a lightweight PC.

The MSI PRO AP241 is now available for $949.

