One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $550 off at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.
Asus

There’s no shortage of gaming laptop deals in the market, cutting across all brands and with different specifications. If you need a recommendation because you can’t narrow down your choices, go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is available from Best Buy for $1,100 following a $550 discount on the machine’s sticker price of $1,650. We’re not sure what will happen first between the offer being taken down and stocks selling out, so you’ll want to finalize your purchase while you still can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The AMD versus Intel rivalry has escalated over recent years, and if you want a gaming laptop that will showcase AMD’s advancements, you can’t go wrong with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It’s got what it takes to run the best PC games at their highest settings with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, in addition to 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop’s 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate gives justice to all that processing power, so you’ll be able to even better appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

If you like switching back and forth between several games, you won’t have a problem with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and its 1TB SSD, which offers enough space for multiple AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The gaming laptop is les than an inch thick with a lightweight chassis for extreme portability, and with ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, it will be able to keep running at peak performance even after hours of usage.

Gamers should never settle for traditional laptop deals when there are options like Best Buy’s $550 discount for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The gaming laptop’s yours for $1,100 instead of its original price of $1,650, but you need to act fast if you want to get it for this relatively affordable price. The offer may disappear as soon as the end of the day, so don’t risk missing out — buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 right now.

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $820 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 5, 2023 10:00AM
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

You've been hunting for gaming PC deals that are a perfect balance of a big discount and quality components. The answer today is this $820 discount on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC at Dell. This deal is likely to sell out before the weekend is over. Read on to hear why it's a good deal, then grab it before it's gone.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC
Alienware is a popular brand for anyone looking for the best gaming desktops with some great hardware and features. The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's all exactly what you could need for regular life and your gaming purposes. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM so it's ideally suited for playing the latest games. Combined, all these specs mean you'll be fine to play today's games as well as the games for the future for a while to come. At worst, you can tweak some detail levels if needed.

Read more
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $584 off today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 5, 2023 9:00AM
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

If you work from home, you need a dedicated business laptop. They perform better, are more organized, and keep your private info away from your work info. Our favorite business laptop from Dell is the Vostro, and they're usually on the list of the best laptop deals. Right now the Dell Vostro 3520 has a 45% discount, which brings its price down to just $729 from its original price of $1,313. That's $584 in savings, which you won't often see with business laptops, so don't hesitate to take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520
Are you getting frustrated from crashes that have caused you to lose your work, and slowdowns that have made you spend too much time on what should be a quick task? You won't be suffering through these issues with the Dell Vostro 3520. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the laptop will have no trouble keeping up with you. The Dell Vostro 3520 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start setting up the laptop as soon as it powers on.

Read more
The best gaming PCs for 2023: Dell, Origin, Lenovo, and more
Jacob Roach
By Jacob Roach
March 5, 2023 9:00AM
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

The best gaming PCs might make you reconsider building your own computer. Although you'll usually spend more, prebuilt gaming PCs bring convenience, support, and sometimes even great value. And all three of those are true of the best gaming desktops we've rounded up for 2023.

We're focused exclusively on gaming here, so these desktops might not be the best for work or other tasks. If you're looking for a great all-around PC, make sure to read our roundup of the best desktop computers.

Read more