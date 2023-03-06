There’s no shortage of gaming laptop deals in the market, cutting across all brands and with different specifications. If you need a recommendation because you can’t narrow down your choices, go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is available from Best Buy for $1,100 following a $550 discount on the machine’s sticker price of $1,650. We’re not sure what will happen first between the offer being taken down and stocks selling out, so you’ll want to finalize your purchase while you still can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The AMD versus Intel rivalry has escalated over recent years, and if you want a gaming laptop that will showcase AMD’s advancements, you can’t go wrong with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It’s got what it takes to run the best PC games at their highest settings with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, in addition to 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop’s 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate gives justice to all that processing power, so you’ll be able to even better appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

If you like switching back and forth between several games, you won’t have a problem with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and its 1TB SSD, which offers enough space for multiple AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The gaming laptop is les than an inch thick with a lightweight chassis for extreme portability, and with ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, it will be able to keep running at peak performance even after hours of usage.

Gamers should never settle for traditional laptop deals when there are options like Best Buy’s $550 discount for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The gaming laptop’s yours for $1,100 instead of its original price of $1,650, but you need to act fast if you want to get it for this relatively affordable price. The offer may disappear as soon as the end of the day, so don’t risk missing out — buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 right now.

