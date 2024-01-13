The 6 best 27-inch monitors in 2024

Getting a monitor of the right size is an important but tricky business. With 24-inch monitors being the starting point for so many and ultrawide monitors bringing in the hype, if you prefer 27-inch monitors it is easy to feel left out of the limelight. However, as mentioned in our monitor buying guide, though 24-inch monitors are the baseline, 27-inch monitors are increasingly popular. Sometimes that can mean a company redesigns a well-received monitor into a 27-inch version or even makes one special.

In any event, if this size is for you — a hair bigger than standard, but not ultrawide — here are the monitors we’re looking at from popular monitor brands that we think you’ll enjoy most.

The best 27-inch monitors

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitor

Best 27-inch monitor for most people

Pros Cons Great image quality Color space not great Useful ports and features Great, minimalist design

If you follow the best monitors closely, you’ll recognize Dell’s “UltraSharp” line. One of the favorites of this line is the Dell Ultrasharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor, renowned for its useful USB-hub, KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) switch for multiple inputs, and overall high image quality. In other words, it is a great looking monitor (though it might not have the widest RGB color gamut we’ve ever seen) that has ports perfect for keeping your desk nice and tidy. This includes the titular USB-C ports, as well as USB-A connectivity. Fans of minimalism also like it for its minimalist base and thin bevels. We’re here to tell you that, if you’ve been interested in that monitor but been put off by the immense 32-inch size, there is also a fantastic 27-inch version that just happens to get looked over often.

Though the 27-inch version is smaller and may not have the same wow factor as its more popular 32-inch cousin, it is considerably cheaper and — as you like 27-inch monitors if you are here — a better size for you.

Key Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60Hz

Samsung Viewfinity S9

Best premium 27-inch monitor

Pros Cons Premium matte 5K IPS screen Could have better refresh rate Easy to swivel to portrait mode More extras than you can imagine

It’s often hard to think of a monitor as being more than a screen that you plug in. However, Samsung has created a monitor that is somewhat “extra” in nearly every conceivable category with the Viewfinity S9. The first thing that will pop out is that this is a 5K monitor. 5K is going to feel great if you’re already used to 4K on a smaller monitor, as you won’t get the sensation that what you’re used to has gotten “stretched” onto a bigger screen. The monitor adheres to a wide, minimalist base that allows you to raise, lower, adjust, tilt, and even swivel into portrait mode for some big screen Tik Tok action.

There’s really more extras with this monitor than can fit into a small segment about it. For example, it has a detachable webcam and built-in speakers, and the combined Wi-Fi 5 and ability to access Samsung’s Tizen OS means you can watch the best of Disney+ directly on your monitor even without it being connected to something else. Eye care (this monitor is TUVRheinland certified, by the way) comes in the form of its matte finish and “Intelligent Eye Care” that controls brightness and gets rid of screen flickering. More extras including Pantone skin color ranges, built-in Bluetooth, and more and more. It’s really no surprise that this monitor is among the best 5K monitors, though we admit we would like to see more than a 60k refresh rate. Oh, and as a final note, the Samsung Viewfinity S9 beats Apple’s Studio Display in a head-to-head competition, for what that’s worth.

Key Specifications Resolution 5K Refresh Rate 60Hz

HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display

Best for professionals

Pros Cons Designed for efficient multi-tasking Not great for gaming Anti-glare plus HP Eye Ease Includes Thunderbolt and USB-A ports

For a monitor that is more in-tune to the needs of workers, check out the HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display. It’s designed for efficient multi-tasking and seamless dual-monitor support while also remaining comfortable on the eyes via its anti-glare technology and HP’s “Eye Ease” technology made to constantly filter out blue light without affecting color accuracy. Much like Dell UltraSharp monitors, the HP Z32k G3 gives you ports (including USB-A) and a KVM switch for use with many devices. The Thunderbolt port, in particular, is nice if you want to pop info from your business laptop up on the big screen or across your daisy-chained multi-monitor setup.

The result is a monitor that is great for focusing on the task at hand and getting to work. One drawback, however, is that this HP monitor is not particularly suitable for gaming if you’re into fast twitch shooters as it only runs at 60Hz and has a 5ms GtG response time. Best stick to working on this one and, if you’re after an HP, use the new HP Omen Transcend for gaming. Or, just look below to find the LG monitor we found for you.

Key Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60Hz

LG UltraGear OLED 27

Best for gaming

Pros Cons Gorgeous display Remote required to control display Sub 0.1 millisecond response time Quality stand

LG’s UltraGear OLED really sticks out for its gaming prowess. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 millisecond GtG response time, the only thing left to blame for your missed headshots will be your ISP and mouse. And, as readers of our LG UltraGear OLED 27 review will know, when you switch to more cinematic games you’ll enjoy the monitor’s gorgeous matte-finished OLED screen, smooth motion clarity, and excellent pixel density. When switching from graphically low twitch shooter Valorant to the more cinematic Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, our reviewer didn’t have to change a single setting. Perhaps that’s a good thing, however, as one of the few flaws of the LG UltraGear OLED is its requirement of a remote to control the display.

Right now, this is simply one of the best gaming monitors, period. However, this size of gaming monitors is a whole thing and we’ve collected a ton of worthy 27-inch gaming monitors over time if you want to comparison shop.

Key Specifications Resolution 1440p Refresh Rate 240Hz

MSI Modern MD271UL

Best for working creators

Pros Cons Great price to value ratio Confusing controls Great color accuracy on the cheap Good build quality

Oftentimes, creators that need to care intensely about color accuracy and getting a wide color gamut are forced to put forward a ton of cash on a professional’s monitor or get stuck with an overbearing ultrawide. MSI, however, has brought forth a monitor with wide-ranging appeal that also happens to get good color accuracy. While our MSI MD271UL review will be the best authority on the monitor’s many modes, we can report that the “User” color preset you can get 100% sRGB, 89% AdobeRGB, and 97% DCI-P3 at an accuracy level so high your human eyes shouldn’t be able to notice any errors.

Still, even if you aren’t a creative, this is a fantastic monitor, especially so for a monitor under $500. It’s got thin bevels and a sturdy, minimalist stand that’s part of an overall attractive design. So, if you aren’t willing to go full-on budget, give this monitor a try.

Key Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60Hz

Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor

Best budget 27-inch monitor

Pros Cons Highly affordable No exciting color features Should last you for years ComfortView Plus blue light protection

The Dell S2722QC, also know as the Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor, is a fantastic option for those looking to save now yet also have a monitor that should hold them over for the near future. It has specs that the average budget seeker should expect to be comfortable with for the next several years, a 4K resolution at 60Hz, as well as some surprisingly nice features. For example, for your comfort it has a height-adjustable base and ComortView Plus blue light protection. Then, for your convenience, you can natively use modes like picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) directly from the monitor itself and not just those Chrome tab helpers. Though the monitor is bright and colorful, don’t expect to get the wide color gamut you would on other monitors on this list. Overall, however, this is a superb monitor and it is no wonder it made it is considered the best budget choice among the top Dell monitors.

Key Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60Hz

How we chose these 27-inch monitors

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that choosing a 27-inch monitor is not hugely different from picking any other monitor. The technology behind a 24-inch monitor and a 27-inch monitor is, for all intents and purposes, the same. Even ultrawides haven’t magically changed the art of powering a pixel.

That being said, there are some things to consider if you’re comparing monitors of different sizes:

Resolution: The bigger the monitor, the more important the resolution. Making sure you get 4K, or at least 1440p, resolution is more important on a 27-inch monitor than a 24-inch monitor. Likewise, 8K is going to be overkill unless you’re picky.

The bigger the monitor, the more important the resolution. Making sure you get 4K, or at least 1440p, resolution is more important on a 27-inch monitor than a 24-inch monitor. Likewise, 8K is going to be overkill unless you’re picky. “Eye protection” tech: Those anti-glare, anti screen tear, anti-flicker features start to become significant at the 27-inch level. More screen equals more eye exposure.

