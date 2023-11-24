If you’ve been worried about your internet privacy, or you’ve just seen so many VPN ads that you’re finally interested, you should grab a subscription during Black Friday deals. VPNs help protect your information, as well as unlock regional content on streaming services. We’ve pulled a list of the best options available today, including the one we recommend the most.

Best VPN Black Friday deal

NordVPN is probably one of the best-known VPNs out there and is even on our list of best VPNs out there. So, if you’re looking to pick up a VPN, NordVPN is having a great Black Friday sale you can take advantage of and save yourself a considerable amount of money. The best deal it has is the 27-month Plus plan going for $108 instead of $286, which comes out to be $4 a month, and the best part is that it comes with many added benefits besides the VPN. As part of the Plus plan, you also get yourself malware protection, tracker and ad blockers, a password manager, and a data breach detector, which is a great deal for just $4 a month.

On the other hand, if you opt for the slightly more expensive Complete package, you get all the stuff in the Plus package in addition to 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage through Nordlocker. It only costs an extra $1 a month, so $135 for the 27-month subscription is great if you need to keep your files safe online. NordVPN is also pretty much on every device you can think of, whether it’s Chrome VPN extensions or a Fire TV Stick VPN.

More VPN Black Friday deals we love

While NordVPN is great, it might not be the best solution for everybody, so if you’d like to check out a few other options, we’ve collected deals on some of the most popular VPNs below.

How we chose these VPN Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best VPN Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best VPN Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best VPN Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

