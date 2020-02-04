Best Buy cuts prices on TurboTax software for today only

Tax software makes everything easier, providing you with all the tools you need to safely and accurately submit your tax returns. TurboTax is one of the biggest names out there for simplifying the process, and Best Buy has a one-day-only sale on the most popular TurboTax software packages.

If you want to be more organized with your finances and when it comes to submitting your tax returns, get in there fast and buy a TurboTax package today. They all come with a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift card for future purchases, too. All of these deals are the same price whether you go for a digital code or prefer to pick it up in-store.

Here’s a rundown of all your options so you can find the best tax return package for you.

TurboTax Deluxe Federal 2019 — $40 (reduced from $50)

The most inexpensive TurboTax software package in this sale, TurboTax Deluxe Federal 2019 is amazing at finding the best deductions for you. It takes into account your donations, mortgage interest, educational expenses, medical bills, and over 350 other deductions and credits, thereby maximizing your income tax refund. Like all TurboTax packages, it easily imports your W-2s and other investment and mortgage information from participating companies.

TurboTax Deluxe Federal + State 2019 — $50 (reduced from $60)

If you want to accurately calculate your state tax requirements as well as federal taxes, then TurboTax Deluxe Federal + State 2019 is for you. As before, it will determine mortgage interest, donations, educational bills, and medical expenses, with over 350 deductions taken into account. It does this on a state-wide basis as well as for your federal taxes. That means besides including five federal e-files as standard, there’s also one state download included, which could make all the difference.

TurboTax Premier Federal + State 2019 — $75 (reduced from $90)

Whether your portfolio includes extensive investments and rental properties or just a few investments, then TurboTax Premier Federal + State 2019 is the tool for you. It covers stocks and bonds, mutual funds, employee stock plans, and rental income and expenses. Via its IRA tool, it provides tax advice for retirement, thereby getting you more money in your tax refund. It also searches over 350 other deductions much like the Deluxe package. If you have lots of investments to keep an eye on, this is a small price to pay to get the most from your finances.

TurboTax Home & Business Federal + State 2019 — $85 (reduced from $100)

If you’re self employed in some capacity, you need tax software that takes that into account. TurboTax Home & Business Federal + State 2019 is the solution for you. It works effectively for independent contractors, freelancers, consultants, sole proprietors, and small businesses that need to take the wage concerns of its workers into consideration as well. On top of that are all the other features of TurboTax Premier including investments, rental properties, and the hundreds of deductions it will seek out. It’s the ultimate tax software package.

