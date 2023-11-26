Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MacBook are powerful, well built, and expensive computers. Buying them during Cyber Monday deals is your best chance to save a few bucks. We’ve pulled all the Cyber Monday laptop deals we can find on the various MacBook models. Most of these come from Best Buy Cyber Monday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals. We’ve organized them by model, with a preference for the newer options, but your cheapest option might be refurbished, which we’ve included at the bottom.

Best MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals

The MacBook Air has been a favorite of students and casual users for many years. It started out as a more budget-friendly and portable option when compared to the Pro line, but it’s gotten significantly more powerful over the years. We’ve found discounts on version that have the M1 chip and the M2 chip, so you can pick your power level. Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals are currently the best places to search for cheap MacBook Airs, including new and refurbished units.

MacBook Air 2020 M1 Chip —

MacBook Air M2 Chip —

Best MacBook Pro (M3) Cyber Monday deals

Were were surprised to see a nice deal on the newest MacBook Pro. This model is a serious upgrade over the last, with the M3 chip boosting performance considerably. At 14 inches, it’s a good medium size between the 13-inch and 16-inch models with the M2.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 —

Best MacBook Pro (M2) Cyber Monday deals

Buying an older MacBook is a good way to save some money. The discounts and deals on the M2 model are a bit easier to find than the M3. There are a few different combinations of components to choose from too.

13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 M2 —

16.2-inch 2023 MacBook Pro 2023 M2 Pro —

Best Refurbished MacBook Cyber Monday deals

There is absolutely nothing wrong with buying a refurbished MacBook. While nothing beats the feeling of opening a brand new box of tech, refurbished laptops work just as well as brand new ones and have significantly smaller price tags.

13.3-inch MacBook Air —

2019 13-inch MacBook Air —

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro —

2020 13.3-inch MacBook Air with M1 —

