If you’re a long time reader of Digital Trends, you’ll know that, of all the Black Friday deals we plan to shop today, there was one laptop brand that we were looking forward to seeing discounted above nearly all others. It is the Dell XPS line, which our reviewers continuously load praise on. While a lot of these Black Friday laptop deals come directly from Dell themselves, you can be sure that there are some Amazon Black Friday laptop deals in the mix as well.

If you’ve made it here because you are a fan of Dell, and not just their laptops, be sure to check out our more generic Dell Black Friday deals list, also rolling out today with hot Black Friday deals.

Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

The Dell XPS 13 is the most compact laptop in the line. It’s great for students and commuting professionals because of its size. They don’t often have powerful components, since most folks interested in things like gaming and video editing prefer larger screens. We’ve picked out the best options below, including some with unique features like 3K and even OLED displays.

Dell XPS 13 (FHD+, i5, Iris Xe, 8GB) —

Dell XPS 13 (i7, Iris Xe, 16GB, renewed) —

Dell XPS 13 (FHD+, i7, Iris Xe, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 13 (OLED, i7, Iris Xe, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 13 (3K, i7, Iris Xe, 16GB) —

Don't Miss:

Best Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deals

The Dell XPS 15 jumps up a few inches, and it will be instantly noticeable when you pick up the laptop. The keyboard stays the same size, but the display widens considerably. The laptops on this list also have a significant boost in graphics, since they move from the integrated Intel Iris Xe of most XPS 13 models to Nvidia RTX GPUs. That being said, none of these options have OLED or 4K screens.

Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, Arc A370M, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4050, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4050, 32GB) —

Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i9, RTX 4060, 32GB) —

Best Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deals

The XPS 17 is for the truly power-hungry among us. The large display is the main draw. It will work wonderfully for professional photo and video editors, as well as anyone who just doesn’t want to extend their laptop to a second display. The graphics cards on this models are powerful Nvidias, and they tend to have more RAM than usual.

Dell XPS 17 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4050, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 17 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4060, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 17 (FHD+, i9, RTX 4070, 16GB) —

Dell XPS 17 (UHD+, i7, RTX 4070, 32GB) —

Dell XPS 17 (UHD+, i9, RTX 4080, 64GB) —

How we chose these Dell XPS Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Dell XPS Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Dell XPS Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Dell XPS Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

Editors' Recommendations