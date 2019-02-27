Digital Trends
Computing

The best Google Easter eggs

Think you got jokes? These Google Easter eggs will give you a run for your money

Emily Schiola
By
best google easter eggs on computer

Google doesn’t shy away from a good joke, and always makes an appearance on April Fool’s Day. If you know where to look, you will discover a myriad of games, facts, and inside jokes the company has hidden within its own search engine and elsewhere on the web. They’ve retired many of them throughout the years — walking directions to Mordor, anyone? — but a host of them still remain. Here are a few of our current favorites, whether you’re looking for a few random facts about the Civil War or prefer a callback to everyone’s favorite hedgehog.

Askew

When you search for the word “askew,” your window will do just that.

Barrel roll

If you ask Google to “do a barrel roll” your screen will do a 365-degree turn.

Bacon number

Kevin Bacon has done so much work in Hollywood that any actor can be connected to him in five steps or less through their work. Going through all the work every actor has done can be tedious, which is why Google took care of it for you. When you type in a celebrity’s name followed by “bacon number” you will see how connected that person is to the Footloose star.

Bacon Number Google

Blink search

Cheeky searches don’t end there. Search for “blink html” and the results will blink at you.

Fun facts

Snapple may have popularized “fun facts” when it introduced them to the underside of its bottle caps, but Google is making them far more accessible. If you’re looking to learn something new — and completely random — simply type “fun facts” into the search bar. I bet you didn’t know that China borders a whopping 14 countries, did you?

Atari

This is the perfect way to play a game at work while pretending you’re just looking for an image. Google image search “Atari breakout” and find yourself in the middle of a game.

Atari Breakout

Zerg Rush

Starcraft players know and fear the tactic of spamming a bunch of tiny aliens to overwhelm opponents. Search for “Zerg rush” and you can practice the strategy game by clicking on tiny invading Os from the Google logo. The mini-game even counts your actions per minute, and flashes you a sporting “GG” at the end.

Pac-Man

For the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man in 2010, Google converted its iconic Doodle into a fully functional version of the arcade game, instantly causing billions of dollars in productivity loss all over the planet. The game is still live and playable at this address, or just search for “Google Pacman.” You can also play Snake and Minesweeper, if that’s more your thing.

Flipping coins and shooting dice

Search for “flip a coin” and Google will give you a randomized heads-or-tails answer. Do the same with “roll a die” and you’ll get one through six. Unfortunately for Dungeons and Dragons fans, there’s no D20 option.

coin

Super Mario Money

Search for “super mario bros” in Google Search, and you’ll get the usual list of relevant links. But if you look to the right on the page, you’ll see one of the series’ iconic question mark bricks. Click it to get a special surprise (and maybe mute your speakers if you’re at work, since you’ll want to click it again and again).

super-mario

Sonic

Sonic may not be as iconic as Mario, but for Sega fans, he was everything. Thankfully, if you search “sonic the hedgehog” in Google, you’ll be presented with an animated GIF of the character in the upper-right corner, one that spins and powers up with a simple click of your mouse.

The Game of Life

Unfortunately, you can’t play Milton Bradley’s board game in Google Search, but a query of “Conway’s game of life” will return a basic version of the mathematician’s famous computer simulation in the upper-right corner. If you let it grow long enough it will fill up a large portion of the screen.

Tic-tac-toe

Okay, so maybe the old game isn’t exactly cutting edge anymore, but if you need to kill some time with two people, Google will give you a free board for Tic-Tac-Toe, complete with multiplayer and single-player options. Now you don’t need to find a scratch piece of paper.

tic-tac-toe

Solitaire

If you’d like to kill some time and you’re minus one pack of cards, Google has the classic single-player card game built in with easy and hard modes. Just search “Solitaire.”

Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

Problems with installing or updating Windows 10? Here's how to fix them

Upgrading to the newest version of Windows 10 is usually a breeze, but sometimes you run into issues. Never fear though. Our guide will help you isolate the issue at hand and solve it in a timely manner.
Posted By Jon Martindale
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
tv buying guide vlcsnap 2018 01 25 09h41m02s184
Home Theater

Still wondering why you should buy a smart TV? Here's what you should consider

If you've been living under a rock, you might wonder: What is a smart TV, anyway? Luckily, we've put together a quick-hit guide to teach you everything you need to know about televisions with big brains.
Posted By Caleb Denison
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK Google, what else can you do? The best tips and tricks for Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Stop dragging windows on your Mac. Here's how to use Split View to multitask

The latest iterations of MacOS offer a native Split View feature that can automatically divide screen space between two applications. Here's how to use Split View on a Mac, adjust it as needed, and how it can help out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
razer blade stealth quartz pink 4
Computing

Razer’s awesomely outrageous pink laptop gives subtle the middle finger

Many laptop makers have flirted with a pink laptop, but none have done it right. Now, Razer has launched its Blade Stealth in a Quartz Pink colorway. It not only looks great, it feels like an important moment.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Editing a PDF is easy when you have the right tools in hand

Editing PDF files can be a real pain, but there are a few tricks to make the process a bit easier. This guide will give you three easy methods for how to edit a PDF, two of which work without needing Adobe Acrobat.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Duo
Computing

Google Duo video chat app makes the jump from mobile to the web

Previously only available on iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, the Google Duo video chatting service is now is available for all to enjoy right from a web browser on any PC or Mac.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Dell shows the environment some love, recycles 2 billion pounds of e-waste

Dell is one of the leading computer manufacturers that are doing good for the environment, as it has recycled 2 billion pounds of e-waste ahead of a planned 2020 goal.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
tiny core desktop operating system 18480824 plugging removable flash disk memory into laptop usb slot
Computing

USB 3.2 brings superfast transfer speeds, but also lots of confusion

The USB Implementers Forum recently announced a next-generation USB-3.2 specification, promising fast-transfer speeds of up to 20GBps, but also bringing some confusing name changes to previous specifications.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD sitting next to the box it comes in
Computing

Save up to 50 percent on SD cards and SSDs on Amazon today only

Now is the time to shop: Amazon is holding a one-day sale, allowing you to save up to 50 percent on select external solid-state drives and SD cards from both SanDisk and Western Digital. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Next Page
1 of 2