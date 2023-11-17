 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These are the best graphics cards to use in an external GPU enclosure

Jon Martindale
By

Using an external graphics card is a great way to boost your laptop's graphics power for gaming or professional 3D work, but buying the best eGPU enclosure is only half the battle. You need to buy the graphics card, too, and it's not as straightforward as just buying the best graphics card you can afford. As powerful as Thunderbolt 3 and 4 are, they're not fast enough for the fastest of cards.

But that doesn't mean you can't have a great experience using external graphics. Here are the best graphics cards to use as eGPUs.

Don't Miss: Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.
XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600
AMD Radeon RX 7600
Best eGPU for most gamers
Jump to details
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060
Nvidia RTX 4060
Best Nvidia GPU for eGPUs
Jump to details
PowerColor RX 6750 XT Red Devil
AMD RX 6750 XT
Best graphics card for 1440p
Jump to details
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
Best high-end graphics card for eGPU
Jump to details
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
AMD RX 7800 XT
Best high-end graphics card for eGPU gaming
Jump to details
amd rx 7600 review 3
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD Radeon RX 7600

Best eGPU for most gamers

AMD RX 7600 Review
Pros
  • Solid 1080p gaming performance
  • Aggressive pricing
  • Only a single 8-pin power connector
  • Compact design
Cons
  • Memory interface limits higher resolutions
  • Ray tracing performance is lacking

Why should you buy this: It offers great performance for playing games at 1080p, at a great price.

Who’s it for: eGPU gamers who want a modern, capable GPU for 1080p gaming.

What we thought of the AMD Radeon RX 7600:

The AMD RX 7600 is a great entry-level graphics card from AMD's latest RDNA 3 generation. That gives it excellent performance for 1080p gaming, and makes it a great candidate for eGPU gaming. It has a low 165-watt TDP and a compact size, so it will fit in with just about any external graphics enclosure.

This card is low-power enough that you'll be able to use it to its full potential without the USB/Thunderbolt interface bottlenecking it, and with optimized FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support, in compatible games it will deliver really impressive performance. It's not powerful enough for 1440p, but you'll be able to play most games on medium or high settings at a steady 60 frames per second (fps) with this card.

If you want to save a little, you could opt for the last-generation RX 6600, but it's around a third slower for not much money off.

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600
AMD Radeon RX 7600
Best eGPU for most gamers
nvidia rtx 4060 review 01
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia RTX 4060

Best Nvidia GPU for eGPUs

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Review
Pros
  • DLSS 3
  • Excellent efficiency
  • Price reduction compared to last-gen
  • Strong ray tracing performance
Cons
  • Beaten by cards that are only $30 more
  • Limited memory interface
  • Weak at higher resolutions

Why should you buy this: It's a great alternative to the RX 7600.

Who’s it for: Nvidia fans who want DLSS support.

What we thought of the Nvidia RTX 4060:

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a good current-generation graphics card with solid performance, great ray tracing performance for the money, and full support for Nvidia's DLSS upscaling algorithm. This combination makes it a great alternative to the RX 7600 we recommend up top, but it does come in with a much higher tag.

You get the DLSS support for that, and CUDA support in a range of professional applications, so this would be a great choice for an eGPU user who wants to work and play with their new external graphics card. It's also relatively compact and power efficient, so sit hould work in just about any eGPU enclosure.

It lacks the kind of performance necessary for higher resolution play, but you shouldn't have any major bottlenecks with this card.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060
Nvidia RTX 4060
Best Nvidia GPU for eGPUs
MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT with 12GB product image
MSI

AMD RX 6750 XT

Best graphics card for 1440p

Pros
  • Powerful 1440p performance
  • Very affordable price
  • Reasonable power draw
  • Has 12GB of VRAM
Cons
  • Last-generation architecture
  • Poor ray tracing performance

Why should you buy this: It's a powerful graphics card at a great price.

Who’s it for: Gamers who want to play at 1440p without spending too much.

What we thought of the AMD RX 6750 XT:

The RX 6750 XT might have been a late-generation refresh, but it's proved to be one of the most enduring graphics cards of its generation. It offers excellent performance that competes with much more modern cards, and has 12GB of VRAM, which means it avoids all the problems faced by some 8GB cards as demands of modern games increase. It should still be fast many years into the future, where cards with 8GB or less may suffer.

It's a last-generation design, so its ray tracing performance isn't great, but it is incredibly affordable due to its elder status. It lacks support for DLSS, but supports FSR, so in compatible games, you can get a big boost in performance.

You'll likely see some bottlenecking with this card due to the constraints of the USB/Thunderbolt interface you're connecting it with, but it won't be so egregious that you'll feel you've wasted your money.

PowerColor RX 6750 XT Red Devil
AMD RX 6750 XT
Best graphics card for 1440p
nvidia rtx 4070 ti review 5
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Best high-end graphics card for eGPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review
Pros
  • DLSS 3
  • Excellent thermal performance
  • Solid value at 1440p and 1080p
Cons
  • Poor performance at 4K
  • Will likely sell above list price

Why should you buy this: It's a powerful graphics card with DLSS and CUDA core support.

Who’s it for: Gamers and workers who want to max out their eGPU performance.

What we thought of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

There are better bang-for-the-buck graphics cards than the RTX 4070 Ti, but it is about as powerful as you can go with an eGPU without experiencing extreme bottlenecking. It's capable of 1080p, 1440p, and even a little 4K gameplay when paired with a powerful CPU and memory, although it's more designed with 1440p in mind.

Its ray tracing performance, thanks to the new-generation RT cores, is stellar, opening up higher detail settings in a range of games. The real kicker as an eGPU, though, is its DLSS support. This gives it much greater performance in compatible games, while cutting down on the bandwidth demands of native rendering.

It's fitted with a great quantity of CUDA cores, too, making this an excellent GPU for accelerating professional and creative tasks in compatible software. It's expensive, and you won't be able to use its full power, but it's a great all-around eGPU for top-tier performance.

This is also just about the fastest graphics card Nvidia makes that can actually fit in most eGPU enclosures. The RTX 4080 and 4090 are more powerful, but they're gigantic and have monstrous power requirements.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
Best high-end graphics card for eGPU
amd rx 7800 xt 7700 review 1
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD RX 7800 XT

Best high-end graphics card for eGPU gaming

AMD RX 7800 XT Review
Pros
  • Reasonably priced
  • 100-plus fps at 1440p
  • Solid ray tracing performance
  • Plenty of VRAM
  • Standard 8-pin power
Cons
  • No DLSS
  • Still weaker than Nvidia with ray tracing

Why should you buy this: It's a powerful graphics card for 1440p and 4K gameplay.

Who’s it for: Gamers who want as much power as they can get for their eGPU.

What we thought of the AMD RX 7800 XT:

The AMD RX 7800 XT is one of the best of the latest generations of graphics cards, offering impressive performance at a very affordable price. It uses AMD's latest RDNA 3 architecture, giving it not only great general rasterization performance, but also impressive ray tracing performance for an AMD GPU.

There's 16GB of VRAM, so you're future-proofed against the next generation of games with their higher RAM requirements, and it's optimized for FSR, so you can really boost your performance in compatible games. It also supports FSR 3, so you can use AI to enhance your frame rate further.

This GPU will be bottlenecked by the eGPU interface, so don't expect desktop-grade performance. However, it's not so egregious that you're losing half the card's power like you would with the very top GPUs. And it's more than capable of playing any game you throw at it at any setting.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
AMD RX 7800 XT
Best high-end graphics card for eGPU gaming

If you don't care about the bottleneck -- or are hoping Thunderbolt 5 saves you from it -- then check out our list of the best graphics cards overall. There are some even more powerful options on that list.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
The best early Amazon Black Friday laptop deals available now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday deals are a great place to check for a new laptop. Amazon has its fair share of them, on every kind of machine from gaming laptops to Chromebooks. We've picked out our favorites below and categorized them. All of these deals are available right now, even though Black Friday is still a ways away. Make sure to check back for new Black Friday laptop deals before the shopping holiday starts, including Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you want to play on the go.
Best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

If you're looking for a general-purpose laptop, this is the category for you. Amazon has discounted computers from some of our favorite brands, like HP and Acer. These laptops will vary in power and size. If you're looking for something with expensive components, check the gaming laptops below. If power isn't so important, but the price is, check out Chromebook deals under this or Black Friday HP laptop deals.

Read more
Best Dell XPS Black Friday deals on XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Black Friday deals present the perfect time to save some money on a new laptop. There are a lot of Black Friday laptop deals that cut prices by the triple digits. Check out Amazon Black Friday laptop deals when you get a chance too -- there are also some great discounts there. One of our favorite laptop lines is the Dell XPS. This is Dell's most popular line of laptops. In some ways, they are Dell's answer to the MacBook -- they are sleek, thin, and prioritize gorgeous screens. We've collected the best Dell XPS laptop deals below, splitting them up by size. For other Dell laptops, like the G15 or the Inspiron line, check out our more generic Dell Black Friday deals list.

For the most part, the only difference is the screen size, but with a bigger screen comes a bigger chassis. That means there's more room to pack in powerful components and extra goodies like backlit keyboards. Check out our picks of the best Dell XPS deals below.
Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Read more
11 Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

There are a lot of great Black Friday deals on laptops popping up as we get closer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, but we've found a few great deals at Best Buy that are going to expire very soon. Luckily, the deals we've found are spread across budgets and brands, and we've even found a couple of gaming laptops for you to pick from. We've also included some Chromebooks for those who might not want to go with a Windows laptop. Best Buy Black Friday TV deals are blowing up equally as much, so check those out if you're trying to use up a gift card.

Our Favorite Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deal
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook -- $149, was $319

Read more