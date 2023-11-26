 Skip to main content
The best HP laptop Cyber Monday deals happening right now

Cyber Monday is here, and HP shows no sign of slowing down its laptop sales. We’ve pulled our favorite offers from HP’s site, as from Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals and Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals. Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to grab cheap laptops, or expensive laptops at significant discounts. Check out our picks below.

Best HP laptop Cyber Monday deals

HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 rear view showing vents.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP has a lot of great budget-oriented laptops, so if you’re looking for something that won’t impact your wallet too much, going for one of these Cyber Monday laptop deals below is a good idea. That said, keep in mind that their lower-tier laptops tend to have a lot of similarities, with only slight changes in specifications here and there, so it might be worth looking at our laptop buying guide for some help. Even so, we’ve done our best to pick the deals that we find are the best when balancing costs with specifications.

  • HP Laptop 15 —
  • HP Laptop 17 —
  • HP Laptop 14 —
  • HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15 —
  • HP Pavilion 15 —
  • HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15 —
  • HP Envy Laptop 17 —

Best HP Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook rear view showing lid and logo.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The biggest issue with budget-oriented laptops is that Windows 11 tends to be quite resource-hungry, so lower-end laptops struggle to run Windows unless it’s in the reduced S mode. A good alternative is Chromebooks since ChromeOS is much more lightweight, so the same specifications can go further. That said, you don’t get access to the Windows ecosystem, which can be a dealbreaker for some. We’ve compiled a full list of Cyber Monday Chromebook deals if this sounds like your jam.

  • HP Chromebook 15at-na000 —
  • HP Chromebook 14a-ne0047nr —
  • HP Chromebook 14a-na1097nr —
  • HP Elite c640 14 —
  • HP Chromebook 15a-nb0097nr —
  • HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 —
  • HP Elite Dragonfly —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Best HP gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

The back of the HP Omen 16.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

HP also makes some great gaming laptops under their Vitus and Omen brands, and they’re surprisingly thin, too, for gaming laptops, which is always nice to see. You also get the chance to customize some of these, so if you want a bit more RAM or a different GPU, you can certainly do that. On the other hand, there aren’t as many options on the lower end, so even if you grab HP’s cheapest gaming laptop, you’re still spending quite a bit. We have a full list of HP gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals if you’re focused on a gaming rig. If you want to expand beyond HP, there are other Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals out there, including some great options in Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

  • Victus Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4050 —
  • OMEN Gaming Laptop 16z with RTX 4060 —
  • Victus Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4050 —
  • OMEN Laptop 17 with RTX 4060 —
  • OMEN Laptop 17 with RTX 4080 —

