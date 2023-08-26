Labor Day MacBook deals are landing alongside all the other early Labor Day sales we’re spotting right now. If you’re looking to buy a new MacBook, whether that’s the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch, or a MacBook Air, there are some great Labor Day MacBook sales going on at the moment. They’re sure to save you plenty of cash. Besides rounding up all the best Labor Day MacBook deals going on at the moment, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the right and best time for you to make such a purchase. We’ve also looked at some key buying advice so you end up buying the right MacBook for your needs. Keep on reading while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Today’s best Labor Day MacBook deals

MacBook Air M1 (2020) — $750, was $999

The first incarnation of Apple Silicon in a MacBook came in the MacBook Air M1, which is still now a few years later still an incredibly capable laptop. The M1 chip is both powerful and efficient, which is what allows such a slim laptop to be able to handle certain professional-grade tasks. This is the base model, which comes in with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. This should be plenty for most uses, and Apple manages to squeeze the most out of all if its laptops’ specs. The MacBook Air M1 is a great laptop for both students and professionals, as it’s designed to make work, play, and creating easier and more exciting.

MacBook Pro M2 13-inch (2022) — $1,099, was $1,299

For users looking to get into a laptop with Apple’s new in-house processor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a good option. It’s less expensive than the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, in part because it utilizes the entry level M2 chip, and in part because it utilizes the previous generation MacBook Pro body. It still has everything most users will be looking for in a laptop, with the M2 processor providing ample performance and efficiency. This 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB of storage space. It gets up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, allowing you to go for days at a time between charges whether you spend them in the classroom, in the office, or working remotely from a coffee shop.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch (2023) — $1,199, was $1,299

This is the newest version of the MacBook Air, the 15-inch model with Apple’s M2 chip. The Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch is the larger version of the newest MacBook Air, and despite now offering an impressive 15.3-inch display, it also manages a ridiculously thin design. You can get up to 18 hours of battery life with this MacBook, and the silent design offers a fanless experience that keeps things quiet no matter what you’re working on. It also has an advanced 1080p FaceTime HD camera that makes it a great option for students looking to keep in touch with family as well as for professionals who work remotely or do lots of collaborating.

MacBook Air M2 (2022) — $1,300, was $1,400

The smaller-sized MacBook Air is the Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch. This has the updated design and updated M2 processor, and even this is a model year 2022 MacBook, it’s still the newest model of this particular laptop. This build has a few upgrades over the entry level model, including 16GB of RAM. The efficiency of the M2 processor will get you up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, making this a great all-purpose laptop. It’s going to be a little more portable than the larger 15-inch model, yet with a newer processor than the MacBook Air M1 models.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro 14-inch (2023) — $2,249, was $2,499

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 is the model you want if you’re looking for a laptop that sports Apple’s newest MacBook Pro design and still gives you a nice balance of performance, portability, and affordability. This laptop has the Apple M2 Pro processor, which provides enough performance even for the needs of most professional users. Some benefits of stepping up to the 14-inch model include its larger 14-inch screen, advanced camera and audio with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a six-speaker sound system that includes Spatial Audio. All of these make the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip a fun laptop to work on, and it can fit nicely into the life of both working professionals and content creators.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro 16-inch (2023) — $2,249, was $2,499

If you’re looking for the Apple MacBook Pro with the largest display, this 16-inch model is the one you’re looking for. This particular build comes with the M2 Pro processor, which is a big step up from the base M2 processor and provides more performance, which many people looking for a larger laptop are also looking for. This 16-inch model provides room for a larger battery and thus longer life, with the 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 able to reach 22 hours of use on a single charge. The 16.2-inch screen is probably the biggest step up over other MacBook models. It provides over 1,000 nits of brightness that will come in handy if you’re working in bright spaces, and extreme dynamic range that content creators and weekend binge watchers will really be able to take advantage of.

MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch (2021) — $2,398, was $2,699

The original MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon came out a couple of years ago, but it’s still a worthy consideration today. In fact, the only main difference between the M1 Pro and M2 Pro chips are performance gains in the newest model, and many people are still purchasing the MacBook Pro M1 over the MacBook Pro M2 because it offers most of the same features at a lower price. This build gets you 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid state storage space. It offers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it has the newest MacBook Pro design and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that everybody love.

Should you buy a MacBook on Labor Day?

As with any purchase, it’s important to know if you really need a new MacBook. No MacBook, even as part of the Labor Day MacBook sales, is cheap so it’s quite a big decision to make. If you currently have a working laptop or MacBook, you might not need to upgrade right now. Think about how much you really need to.

Once you’ve gotten that far, think about what your budget is. While no MacBook is cheap, MacBook Airs are cheaper than the MacBook Pro 16-inch for instance, so it’s important you don’t overstretch yourself. Even the Labor Day MacBook sales can only take so much off the price, after all.

However, Labor Day MacBook deals are a great time to get more for less so bear that in mind before you make a purchase and plan ahead. If you can spend a little more, you can often get a great deal that will last you a long time. Do your research by reading through our guide below and spend accordingly. Resist spending too much even if the Labor Day MacBook deals are really tempting.

When it comes to timing, Labor Day is a pretty good time to make a technology purchase. Since Prime Day, the summer has been relatively quiet when it comes to great deals and Black Friday is still a couple of months away from happening. Labor Day MacBook sales are one of your last chances to get a good offer before then, and if you buy now, you get to enjoy the benefits that they bring for longer than if you hold on until later in the year.

If you hold out until Black Friday, you might grab a better deal than those available via the Labor Day MacBook deals out there but it’s not guaranteed. It also means you’ll need to spend money on a new MacBook in time for the holidays when money might be tighter while you juggle holiday expenses. Black Friday is a good time for any technology purchase but it’s no longer guaranteed to be the best time so it’s understandably tempting to go for it now, rather than wait for a later sale.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new MacBook unless you really need one. You don’t want to spend cash you don’t have simply because you were lured into a sale. That’s why it’s a smart move to do your research and know what you’re looking for before you buy a new MacBook. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day MacBook sales.

How to choose a MacBook on Labor Day

Picking the right MacBook for you can feel like an overwhelming experience. While there are only three MacBook choices out there — the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and MacBook Pro 16-inch — each offer a very different experience. Your first port of call should be to check out our look at the best MacBook to buy right now. It’s a good summary of what to look for without being confusing.

While you’re catching up on your reading, check out the Apple MacBook Air review along with our look at the MacBook Pro 13-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch. Each offers great insight into what to expect from each model.

Simply put, the MacBook Air is a great all-rounder for everyone. Winning the title of best laptop for students in our look at the best laptops, it’s a superb choice for everyone. Lightweight and portable, it uses the Apple M1 chip meaning it’s highly optimized to work well with macOS. Impressively, it does all this without a fan thanks to being so power-efficient. With an impressive 18-plus-hour battery life, it’s a great system to use all day long without worrying about noise, performance issues, or needing to find a power source.

It looks great too thanks to an aluminum body and great build quality, although there’s no Touch Bar support.

Instead, you’ll need to look to the MacBook Pro 13-inch for that. Our Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch buying guide goes in-depth with what to look for here. It also offers the M1 chip (we don’t recommend going for a MacBook Pro with an Intel processor anymore unless it’s very cheap in the Labor Day MacBook deals) so its performance is pretty good plus you get a larger screen that offers superior brightness to the MacBook Air. it also has a touch bar which can be useful for certain features along with Touch ID support which is very convenient and saves you from typing in as many passwords as before.

Alternatively, there’s the MacBook Pro 16-inch. Again, we have a MacBook Pro 16-inch buying guide for all the inside scoop into what to look for. Once a powerhouse of a MacBook, the MacBook Pro 16-inch is long overdue a refresh as it still uses Intel processors, unlike other MacBooks. However, it does have the benefit of a dedicated graphics card which may appeal to some users, plus you get all that extra screen space. It’s getting a little long in the tooth though and we’d strongly recommend you stick with the M1 processor meaning unless the Labor Day MacBook sales are really great for the MacBook Pro 16-inch, you probably want to give this one a miss.

Whichever model you choose, it’s important to consider specifications. As mentioned, focus on the M1 chip and you can’t go wrong. However, you also want to pay attention to storage space in particular. Many base Labor Day MacBook deals focus on those laptops with 256GB of space and that’s rarely enough for most users. Upgrade to 512GB wherever possible and take advantage of the Labor Day MacBook sales balancing out the cost a little more. You won’t regret it.

