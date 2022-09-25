Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MacBooks are expensive investments, so naturally, you should get a bag to safely carry yours around. Whether you are commuting for work or you're a student, you will want a bag that is sturdy, water-resistant, and roomy enough to fit the MacBook and its accessories. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro bags you can buy to keep your computer safe from the elements.

Timbuk 2 Authority Laptop Backpack

The best bag overall

Pros Made from recycled materials

Air mesh keeps your back cool as you carry it

Tons of storage Cons A bit expensive

Why you should buy this: It's a roomy, durable, and eco-friendly backpack.

Who it's for: Anyone looking for a premium backpack to carry anything and everything for a long time to come.

Why we picked the Timbuk2 Authority:

Whether you need a bag for traveling, school, or your daily commute, the Authority Laptop Backpack from Timbuk2 will work for you. This premium backpack is a great choice for just about everyone because of its many pockets and comfortable straps.

The Authority has two main compartments, and the laptop compartment can hold up to a 17-inch laptop, so it will work no matter which MacBook you have. The larger compartment also has a series of pockets ideal for holding notebooks, pens, sunglasses, and anything else you might need to carry with you. There’s also a mesh pocket on the side that is perfect for carrying a water bottle.

Both the back panel and straps are built with an air mesh to help prevent excessive sweating while you are lugging it around. The straps are also padded to make carrying the bag comfortable. The Authority is made from 100% recycled pre-consumer nylon, so the bag is environmentally friendly as well.

It’s not the cheapest option on this list, but the premium build quality and universal appeal make the Timbuk2 Authority a worthwhile investment.

Timbuk 2 Authority Laptop Backpack The best bag overall

Peak Design Everyday Messenger

Best messenger bag

Pros Roomy interior for laptops, cameras, and other gear

Can be worn as a sling or over the shoulder

Premium construction

Magnetic latch Cons No side pockets

Expensive

Why you should buy this: It's a surprisingly roomy messenger that can fit just about anything.

Who it's for: People on the go who need to carry a lot of things, MacBook included.

Why we picked the Peak Design Everyday Messenger:

Messenger bags are excellent travel companions, and this option from Peak Design is one of the most versatile options available. The Everyday Messenger has Mag Latch hardware with four magnetic points of contact. This lets you adjust where the bag actually closes, allowing you to pack in a lot of contents while still being able to close the bag.

There are also a variety of pockets for laptops, tablets, and even extra pairs of clothes. The roomy compartment is also ideal for photographers who need to carry their camera and a couple of lenses. The exterior of the bag is made of recycled 400D nylon to keep the bag’s contents safe and dry.

The laptop sleeve can fit a 13-inch device, but you should still be able to fit in the 14-inch MacBook Pro because it has a similar form factor to the 13-inch model. This isn't a good fit for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, however.

The v2 Everyday Messenger has a reinforced strap for added comfort. It can also be adjusted so you can carry the bag at your side or over the shoulder. The Everyday Messenger is one of the more expensive bags on this list, but its versatility and improved design make it the best messenger bag option around.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Best messenger bag

Mosiso Laptop Sleeve Bag

Best sleeve for 14-inch MacBook Pro

Pros Water-resistant

Lots of colors and styles available

Additional pocket for tablet/phone Cons Cannot fit 16-inch MacBook Pro

Why you should buy this: It's an affordable and water-resistant sleeve to protect your MacBook Pro.

Who it's for: Business professionals or people who need a protective case without lugging around a bag.

Why we picked the Mosiso 14-inch sleeve:

If you are just looking for a simple sleeve to carry your MacBook, this option from Mosiso is an affordable option. This neoprene sleeve will fit comfortably in any briefcase or backpack, and it will protect your MacBook from any scratching that might occur. The sleeve is also lined with foam padding to protect the computer from bumps and drops.

It’s designed for 13-inch laptops, but it can comfortably fit the 14-inch MacBook Pro as well as the latest M2 MacBook Air because of their similar form factors. There are also a ton of colors to choose from, so you can get a sleeve that perfectly matches your style.

The Mosiso also includes a small carrying bag for charging bricks, cables, and any other accessories for your MacBook.

If you’re looking for something simple and affordable to carry your MacBook, this is the option for you.

Mosiso Laptop Sleeve Bag Best sleeve for 14-inch MacBook Pro

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag

The best bag for the 16-inch MacBook Pro

Pros Corner bumpers to reduce shock damage

Extra pockets to carry accessories

Retractable handle Cons Plastic D-rings make strap flimsy

Why you should buy this: It's a tough and affordable bag designed to resist drop and fall damage.

Who it's for: Anyone who will be traveling with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Why we picked the Tomtoc 360 Shoulder Bag:

If you have the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you will want to get a bag that offers maximum protection. The best option for that is the 360 protective laptop shoulder bag from Tomtoc. The Tomtoc 360 has thick interior padding to protect the MacBook from drops and falls, and the ConerArmor bumpers offer further protection from that type of damage. The materials are also water-resistant to protect the bag’s contents from rain or accidental spills.

The 360 comes with a large main pocket for your computer and two smaller pockets for accessories, charging bricks, and cables. The bag can either be carried with the briefcase handle or removable shoulder strap. The Tomtoc 360 also comes in a variety of colors, so you can find one that matches your style.

The Tomtoc 360 is a little less than $40, which makes it a great deal for anyone looking for a secure and convenient bag for their 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag The best bag for the 16-inch MacBook Pro

Matein Travel MacBook Pro Backpack

The best budget MacBook Pro bag

Pros Very affordable

Plenty of room for computer and clothes alike

Several different colors and styles available Cons A bit too much interior room for everyday use

Why you should buy this: It's a spacious and affordable backpack that's great for travel.

Who it's for: Anyone who plans on traveling a lot or simply needs a cheap and spacious backpack.

Why we picked the Matein Travel Backpack:

If you’re looking for a large backpack to carry your MacBook but don’t want to break the bank, this Matein backpack is the best option for you. This backpack is designed with travel in mind, but that also makes it a great option for carrying a large MacBook around. The Matein is made of water-resistant polyester, and its large main compartment is perfect for packing clothes or camera gear. The main compartment also has a pocket that’s perfect for slipping your computer or accessories into.

The front has two pockets that are ideal for storing your phone, notebooks, or anything else you might carry with you. The Matein also comes with a toiletry bag that’s great for carrying the essentials, and it can also double as a dedicated case for chargers and accessories.

If you’re looking for a versatile bag or plan on doing a lot of traveling with your MacBook, the Matein is a great option.

Matein Travel MacBook Pro Backpack The best budget MacBook Pro bag More

Timbuk2 Project

The best premium option

Pros Luxurious waxed canvas

Luggage pass-through

Fits up to 16-inch MacBook Pro Cons Not much color variety

Why you should buy this: It's a premium backpack to complement your premium laptop.

Who it's for: Anyone looking for a compact yet spacious backpack.

Why we picked the Timbuk2 Project:

If you want a backpack that feels as luxurious as your expensive MacBook, look no further than the Timbuk 2 Project. This backpack has been designed with everything in mind, and it’s easily the most premium backpack on the market right now. It can fit up to 16-inch laptops, so the 16-inch MacBook Pro will fit perfectly. The backpack is comprised mostly of waxed canvas, which makes it water-repellant. It also has leather trims that heighten the overall aesthetic of the backpack.

The Timbuk2 Project has four compartments. The first one is for your laptop, and there is a larger compartment for carrying clothes or other items. The front pocket is perfect for carrying notebooks, pens, and other accessories, like charging bricks or cables. There is also a zippered side pocket that is ideal for your phone.

Despite being able to carry a 16-inch laptop, the Project is also very compact. That’s great if you don’t want to lug around a huge backpack, especially if all you carry is your computer anyway.

It’s $229, but that price is to be expected for such a high-end backpack.

Timbuk2 Project The best premium option

Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II

The best rugged option

Pros Rugged and tactical design

Tons of room for cameras and expensive equipment

Additional straps and pouches for hiking Cons Expensive, even by premium standards

Why you should buy this: It's the most rugged and durable bag you can get. Perfect for hiking and offroading.

Who it's for: Photographers and offroaders who need to protect all their gear.

Why we picked the Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II:

If you plan on doing a lot of offroading or want the most protection for your MacBook, the Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II is the best option for you. It’s an expensive option, but the robust protection you get may be worth the price, especially if you’re carrying a lot of expensive equipment like cameras.

The BP 450 AW II holds up to a 15-inch laptop, but the 16-inch MacBook Pro should fit just fine. The laptop compartment also has a variety of pockets for chargers and cables. The backpack also comes with a storage compartment designed for a DSLR camera.

This durable bag is resistant to rain, snow, dust, and sand, so it’s the perfect companion no matter where you are going. It also has a sternum strap and a convertible utility belt, which makes it great for hiking.

If you’re looking for the most protection while you travel, or you’re a photographer looking for a backpack tailor-made for you, the ProTactic BP 450 AW II is a no-brainer.

Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II The best rugged option

Herschel Pop Quiz backpack

The best for style variety

Pros Lots and lots of colors and styles to choose from

Fits up to 16-inch MacBook Pro

Dividers and pockets to store a variety of items Cons No exterior water bottle pocket

Why you should buy this: It's a roomy and stylish backpack.

Who it's for: Students looking for a backpack that expresses their personality.

Why we picked the Herschel Pop Quiz:

If you’re a student or someone looking to express themselves with their backpack, the Pop Quiz line from Herschel may be just what you need. The backpack is affordable, starting at $70, but it can still fit up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro in a relatively compact form factor. The bag is made of polyester and has a waterproof zipper, so your contents should be safe even if you’re caught in the rain.

The Pop Quiz has a 22-liter main compartment, perfect for carrying textbooks or notebooks, and the front pocket can easily house cables and chargers. The padded straps and air mesh back also make commuting and carrying the bag a more comfortable experience.

The best thing about the Pop Quiz, though, is the variety of styles it comes in. If you are looking for something to stand out on campus or show off your personality, this bag is an excellent way to do it.

Herschel Pop Quiz backpack The best for style variety

Editors' Recommendations