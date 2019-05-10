Keep your MacBook Pro safe with these fantastic cases and sleeves

Digital Trends
The MacBook Pro is a beautiful laptop, but it won’t stay that way for long if you mistreat it. One of the best ways to keep your MacBook pristine is to put it in a carry case or sleeve when you’re not using it, or when in transit. They can help protect it from knocks, nicks, or even spills which would otherwise damage its paintwork and internal hardware.

The best MacBook Pro cases combine a soft interior with a toughened exterior. Some are hard, some are soft, but they all do a good job of keeping your MacBook Pro protected.

Mosiso MacBook Pro 13 case

best macbook pro cases bestmacbookprocase01

Designed specifically with Apple’s 2016, 2017, and 2018, MacBook Pro’s in mind — 13-inch only — the Mosiso case is sleek, lightweight, and gorgeous to look at. It’s a hard-shell design so offers some protection against knocks and bangs, as well as scratches, and it’s easy to attach with a simple clip mechanism. It’s also vented to help prevent heat build up, and even comes with a screen cover and color-coded keyboard cover to help prevent against damage from spills and smears.

Available in a variety of colors and patterns, from roses to colorful swirls and other patterns. It’s also affordable at under $15.

The Sumplee MacBook Pro cases are also worth considering. They’re built to a similar standard and feature different artwork options.

Mektron Shockproof Outer Hard Case

best macbook pro cases bestmacbookprocase02

The Shockproof hard case from Mektron takes protecting your MacBook Pro to a whole new level. It combines a hard shell with protective, shock-absorbing ridges on the front and back of every corner, ensuring that drops and bangs are warded off in equal measure. The protective casing on the rest of the MacBook means that it’s well protected from scratches when in transit, too.

The rubberized feet offer additional functionality that lets you tilt the laptop for a better angle for on-desk typing, and there are vents on the underside to make sure that the MacBook gets enough airflow to remain cool.

Compatible with both the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro, it is model-dependent, however, so make sure to order the right case for your particular notebook.

Apple Leather Sleeve

best macbook pro cases bestmacbookprocase03

For a touch of class, Apple’s own, first-party leather cases are a cut above the rest. Available in three distinct colors for both the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, it’s made from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining to help protect against scratches and scrapes. You may want an additional laptop bag if you plan to use this for travel, but there are few MacBook Pro sleeves that look as good as Apple’s own.

Just be prepared to pay for the privilege.

Fintie Protective Case

best macbook pro cases bestmacbookprocase44

For a leather-look at a fraction of the cost of the Apple option, Fintie’s Protective Case for MacBook Pro models is a great alternative. At under $20, it still looks the part with a PU leather coating, air vents to prevent heat build-up, and great anti-slip and anti-scratch protection. Cutouts for all ports mean you retain easy access to everything you had without the case in place and there are several color options to pick from.

Designed with the 13-inch MacBook Pro in mind, it works with the 2017 and 2016 models, whether you opt for the Touch Bar or not.

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Briefcase

best macbook pro cases bestmacbookprocase05

A more generic laptop carry case, the Tomtoc 360 Protective Briefcase combines a reinforced fabric shell with a soft, cushioned interior that wraps around all corners and sides. It’s compatible with the 2016 through 2018 MacBook Pro and both the 13- and 15-inch versions (as long as you buy the right version). It’s also available in a variety of color options.

Each corner of the case has a rubberized, protective material to add additional strength to the overall structure of the bag, and there are two front pockets with space for accessories like chargers and other smart devices.

To top it all off, there is a carry handle for easy transportation — a perfect companion to a sleeved or naked MacBook Pro.

