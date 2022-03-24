Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Ryzen 5000 series is the latest and the most successful lineup of processors from AMD, enjoying an excellent price to performance ratio. Whether you are eyeing the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950x or the more-modest Ryzen 5 5600x, it is best that you invest in a good motherboard to unleash the true power of these CPUs. Since these processors continue to support the AM4 socket, there is a wide range of motherboards that you can bank upon.

We'd typically recommend x570 and B550 motherboards, as they have the latest chipsets and support the latest features, but older motherboards are an option too if you don't mind doing a BIOS update.

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme

Best and the most premium X570 motherboard

Pros Support for Thunderbolt 4

Premium design

Reliable power delivery capabilities

Five M.2 slots Cons Costs a fortune

Why should you buy this: Premium design and feature-packed X570 motherboard.

Who’s it for: Creative professionals, gamers, and enthusiasts looking for the best performance and feature set.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme:

This is the most premium product on our list which also makes it the most feature-packed motherboard you can purchase for the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs. The ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme is an E-ATX motherboard that is highly recommended for users who are looking for extreme performance and overclocking capabilities — just make sure your case has enough space for it.

The motherboard includes four DRAM slots with support for up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM going up to DDR4-5400 speeds. The VRMs are extremely capable and durable while the large heatsink ensures that the temperatures are kept under check, making this a great board for overclocking. It also offers a total of five M.2 slots, all of which get their own heatsinks underneath the shroud making it a great choice for users who are planning to add a lot of fast storage.

Other notable features include support for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 front panel port, RGB lighting, an integrated 2-inch OLED screen to display key system information, a DIMM.2 add-in card to install extra M.2 drives, an audio DAC, a ROG fan controller and a lot more. If money doesn't matter, this is definitely the motherboard you should be looking at.

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme

Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi

Best mini-ITX X570 motherboard

Pros Rear USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port

Built-in fan for M.2 and chipset

Q-flash support for BIOS update Cons Two fan headers

No front panel USB Type-C

Why should you buy this: Powerful performance in ITX form factor

Who’s it for: PC gamers and enthusiasts with compact PCs.

Why we picked the Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi:

Compact PCs are an expensive affair, but who can resist the idea of having a tiny but mighty system on your desk that can do it all? If you are planning to take the ITX route with an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor, then we recommend Gigabyte's X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi motherboard. It is very well built with solid 8-phase VRMs and supports CPU overclocking provided you are using a good cooling solution. The board offers support for up to 64GB of DDR4 memory going up to 4400MHz (OC), but you only get two DIMM slots.

The chipset heatsink comes with a built-in fan that can also help in cooling the M.2 drive, which is an added bonus. Other important features include Wi-Fi 6, RGB lighting, 7.1 channel Realtek ALC1220-VB premium audio codec, BIOS Q-flash, and a USB Type-C port.

Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi

Budget X570 motherboard without losing on features

Pros Good value for money

Built-in Wi-Fi

Debugging LEDs

Rear USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port Cons No front panel USB 3.1 Gen2 port

Why should you buy this: Solid features with X570 chipset under $200.

Who’s it for: First-time PC builders who don't want to miss out on the latest features.

Why we picked the Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi:

The TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi from Asus is a great option for PC builders who are looking for an AMD Ryzen 5000 motherboard without splurging a lot of money, at the same time having all the important features. It is a budget X570 board with an ATX form factor with PCIe 4.0 support, dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, Wi-Fi, and even a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port at the back.

The board is capable of overclocking and should offer stable performance with the new Ryzen 5000 chips. It also comes with a total of eight SATA ports and four DIMM slots that can accommodate up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM of up to 4400(OC). You also get Realtek L8200A GbE NIC and Realtek ALC S1200A audio codec with 7.1 surround and DTS audio. Overall the board offers nice aesthetics with some RGB lighting that should appeal to gamers.

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus

Best X570 motherboard for budget gamers

Pros Overclocking capabilities

Affordable Pricing

Chipset fan can be turned off Cons Clunky software and BIOS features

No front panel USB Type-C header

Why should you buy this: Reliable X570 motherboard on a budget.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for robust performance at low price.

Why we picked the MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus:

The X570 is a more expensive platform, but if you don't want to splurge on your budget then go for the MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus. As the name suggests, the board is meant for gamers meaning it can deliver great performance when paired with the new Ryzen 5000 CPUs. It is a very basic-looking board though having red and black aesthetics and a dedicated cooling fan for the chipset. You don't get a lot of heatsinks or plastic shrouds, rather a barebones motherboard with all the basic features.

There are four DIMM slots on this board with support up to 128GB memory, overclockable up to 4400MHz. You also get two M.2 slots, a total of six SATA ports, and a decent array of I/O at the back including two USB 2.0 ports, four USB3 Gen 1 ports (5Gbps), a USB Type A and Type-C Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet and a digital optical audio output. There is also a PS/2 port for legacy keyboards and mice, and a tiny button for flashing the BIOS firmware. The motherboard also offers a wide range of fan and RGB headers, which is great for someone who wants efficient cooling alongside some RGB goodness.

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

Best performing B550 motherboard

Pros Three M.2 slots with heatsinks

Strong 16-phase power delivery

Plethora of USB ports

2.5Gbe LAN with Wi-Fi 6 Cons Expensive for a B550 motherboard

Lacks internal USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C header

Why should you buy this: A high-quality B550 motherboard with a high-price tag.

Who’s it for: Performance-driven users looking for a reliable B550 motherboard.

Why we picked the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master:

This board is strictly for those who don't want to go for the premium X570 chipset-based motherboards. While most B550 boards will be cheaper than X570 boards, the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master is an exception. It is a pricey motherboard but you definitely get your money's worth thanks to a slew of features including Realtek ALC1220-VB audio codec, 16-phase power delivery, 2.5 GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6 AX200, and three M.2 slots each with its own dedicated heatsinks. The board can easily handle CPU overclocking while memory specifications include four DIMM slots that can accommodate up to 128GB of DDR4 memory overclocked to 5200. You get a bunch of fan headers and RGB headers and a fully loaded rear I/O layout. You get a total of 12 USB ports with six USB 2.0 ports and six USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (including a Type-C). There is also an HDMI v2.1 port and for audio, you get five analog jacks and a single SPDIF optical port.

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi

An Affordable B550 alternative

Pros 2.5Gbe LAN with Wi-Fi 6

14-phase power delivery

Good set of rear I/O ports Cons Only two M.2 slots

No VRM temperature sensors

Why should you buy this: Best B550 motherboard offering solid value.

Who’s it for: Gamers and content creators looking for the best features at reasonable pricing.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming:

B550 motherboards are supposed to be cheaper than AMD's X570 platform, and the ROG Strix B550-F Gaming is a fine example. Selling for under $200, you get quite a few features along with a premium-looking design with fancy RGB lighting. The board comes with 14-phase power delivery, dual M.2 slots, a 2.5 Gbps ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 with AX and Bluetooth, along with four DIMM slots DDR4 memory that can be clocked at 4400MHz. The primary PCIe x16 slot support Gen 4 as does one of two the M.2 slots.

The board also comes with six SATA ports while the rear I/O includes a total of eight USB ports — two USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A and Type-C), four USB 3.2 Gen1 and two USB 2.0. Apart from the 2.5GbE LAN port and dual antenna connections for Wi-Fi, there are also HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs and standard 5-plug analog audio outputs plus SPDIF. Additionally it can handle overclocking and should remain stable with the right set of cooling hardware.

Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi

ASRock B450M Steel Legend

Best B450 board on a budget

Pros Value for money

RGB lighting

Great design for the price

USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port Cons Not suitable for extreme overclocking

Why should you buy this: Best sub-$100 option for Ryzen 5000.

Who’s it for: Budget-conscious PC builders and casual gamers on a tight budget

Why we picked the ASRock B450M Steel Legend:

As much as B450 boards lack the latest and greatest features of their 500-series counterparts since they do support AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series chips (with a BIOS update) they are a good option for someone who isn't looking to perform heavy overclocking and doesn't need top-of-the-line features. The ASRock B450M Steel Legend is selling for less than $100 and comes with a unique black and white camouflage with three blocks of aluminum heatsinks for the VRMs and also the B450 chipset. It even incorporates some RGB lighting for added aesthetics. The board features a six-power phase design and support for up to 128GB DDR4-3200 memory when used with any of the Ryzen 5000 chips.

The primary PCI-E 3.0 slot runs at full X16 speed and the slot features steel reinforcement for extra strengthening. There is also a secondary slot is a PCI-E 2.0 X16 slot running at x4 speed. For storage, there are two M.2 slots and four SATA 3 ports, and notably, the second M.2 slot only supports M.2 SATA drives and shares bandwidth with the 3rd SATA 3 port so if either one is in use the other one is disabled. The rear I/O seems robust with two USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-A and Type-C), four USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI and Display Port, Ethernet, gold-plated audio ports, and even a PS/2 port for legacy peripherals.

Just be sure you update the BIOS before trying to use a 5000-series CPU. If you need an older chip to get to the BIOS flash screen, AMD has a chip loan scheme you can use.

ASRock B450M Steel Legend

Frequently Asked Questions

What motherboards support AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs? According to AMD, the last two generations of motherboards including both the 500-series (X570, B550) and 400-series (X470, B450) are supported. In case the motherboard does not have the latest BIOS firmware, it is mandatory to download and install the latest BIOS update before installing the processor. While the update for 500-series motherboards is already available, PC users with a 400-series board are getting firmware updates as of January 2022. X570 vs B550 When choosing a motherboard it is important to consider the chipset as it is responsible for determining what all features your motherboard will have. These include VRMs, power delivery, overclocking support, PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi, M.2 slots, and so on. When it comes to the Ryzen 5000 processors, the two most recommendable chipsets are the X570 and B550. While both offer support for the AM4 socket, meaning that all Ryzen 5000 processors should work flawlessly, the X570 offers a better feature set at a more premium price. If you can afford it, an x570 board is typically going to be more capable, but if you don't need high-end features, B550 is perfectly adequate. What motherboard form factor should I go for? Motherboards are available in four sizes — Mini-ITX, microATX, eATX, and ATX. The most common one is ATX which can fit in a majority of mid-tower cases and up. MicroATX is a little smaller, Mini-ITX will fit in just about any case, but it's designed for more compact systems. EATX motherboards only fit in the largest of cases and need specific support to fit, so make sure your case is equipped to handle an eATX motherboard if that's what you're interested in buying.

