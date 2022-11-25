 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you want AMD Ryzen 7000, Black Friday is the time to buy

Jacob Roach
By

AMD’s Ryzen CPUs are among the best processors you can buy, and the most recent two generations are on sale for Black Friday — and some models are down to their lowest price ever. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, now is the time to strike.

The deals aren’t made equally, though. AMD’s most recent Ryzen 7000 CPUs are on sale for the first time ever, but only by 22% at most. In addition, the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X isn’t on sale.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X socketed into a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Although Ryzen 7000 CPUs aren’t seeing huge discounts this year, the slight adjustment in price can make a big difference in some cases. The midrange Ryzen 5 7600X is down to $249, which is a great price. It’s a six-core CPU that absolutely shreds in gaming, and it’s $70 cheaper than Intel’s competing Core i5-13600K.

As you can read in my Intel Core i5-13600K review, Intel’s chip is the better CPU to buy at list price. The problem? Intel doesn’t have its most recent processors on sale this Black Friday. The Core i5-13600K is the better buy at list price, but with a $70 delta this Black Friday, AMD’s Ryzen 5 7600X looks mighty attractive.

That’s true of the Ryzen 7 7700X, as well. At list price, it’s more expensive than the competition from Intel without a performance advantage. With Black Friday deals, though, the Ryzen 7 7700X is less than $350 (nearly $100 less than Intel’s Core i7-13700K). Intel has its last-gen Core i5-12600K and Core i7-12700KF on sale this year, but only with similar discounts as AMD’s most recent processors.

You don’t need the latest and greatest for a gaming CPU, and you can save big by going with the previous generation this year. AMD is offering close to half off three of its Ryzen 5000 processors: the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 9 5900X.

Of the lot, the Ryzen 7 5800X is easily the best deal. It’s 49% off, bringing the list price of $450 down to $230. It’s an eight-core CPU, but the price always made it a bad buy — most people were better off going with the six-core Ryzen 5 5600X or 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X. At $230, though, it’s a steal. That’s almost $100 less than the Ryzen 5 5600X was at release.

You’re not getting top-shelf performance with AMD’s last-gen chips; they’re over two years old at this point. Still, they’re great options if you’re on a budget considering how inexpensive they are right now. The only one I’d avoid is the Ryzen 5 5600X. It’s not a bad deal, but I’ve frequently seen it go on sale in the $160 price range for about six months, so the Black Friday deal isn’t nearly as impressive as it looks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Black Friday Tablet Deals
You can get a Roomba robot vacuum for $180 for Black Friday
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum
Google Black Friday deals: Save on Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch
Google UK Offices, London.
You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for $15 today, because Black Friday
amazon offers 99 dot for auto renewal music unlimited subscription echo 3rd gen 0 and 1 month of 7 with 4
This 65-inch Sony 4K TV is under $700 at Best Buy for Black Friday
lg un7370puc samsung nu6080 sony x800h vizio v series 4k tv deals best buy pre memorial day sale
This Arlo 4-camera security kit is $150 off at Best Buy for Black Friday
The Arlo Essential Spotlight 4 outside in the elements.
Ninja Black Friday: Tracking the latest blender and air fryer deals
A woman roasts a chicken and air-fries French fries in the dual baskets of the Ninja Foodi DZ401 DualZone XL Air Fryer.
Save $150 on this Segway Electric Scooter for Black Friday
segway ninebot es2 electric kick scooter amazon deal
PS5 Black Friday: Restock, games, controller and accessory deals
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Apple iPad Mini just got a $100 discount for Black Friday
Person holding the iPad Mini 6 in hand.
Avoid this Black Friday gaming PC and buy this gaming laptop instead
Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game scene on the screen, on a grey background.