 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Meta Quest 2 is back at its Black Friday price, permanently

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.
Meta

If you weren’t able to buy the Meta Quest 2 with a discount during Black Friday, don’t worry because the standalone virtual reality headset’s price has been permanently lowered. The 128GB model was $249 during the shopping holiday instead of $300, and that $51 discount is here to stay. If you want to see what VR is all about, this is the device that you’ll want to buy. However, even though the lowered price isn’t temporary, it’s still highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible as the influx of interest may cause stocks to run out.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

The price drop for the Meta Quest 2 follows the launch of its successor, the Meta Quest 3, in October 2023, but it remains one of the best ways to enjoy virtual reality. While our Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest 2 comparison understandably highlights the upgrades in the newer version of the VR headset, those come with the drawback of a higher price. The Meta Quest 2, however, will let you play the same games and run the same apps at a lower price — if you check out our roundup of the best Meta Quest 2 games, you’ll surely find something that you’ll like.

As a standalone VR headset, the Meta Quest 2 doesn’t need to be connected to a computer and doesn’t require you to set up base stations. There are no wires or cables — just put on the headset and dive directly into virtual worlds after setting your designated play space. You’ll experience complete immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and movement tracking, and the included Intuitive Touch controllers are very natural to use. These are just some of the reasons why the Meta Quest 2 remains in our list of the best VR headsets as our top budget option.

Related

You don’t need to invest in expensive gaming PC deals to jump into virtual reality if you take advantage of the price drop for the Meta Quest 2. The 128GB model is permanently down to $249 from $300, but while the $51 in savings isn’t going away, you’ll want to purchase the standalone VR headset now while it’s still widely available. We expect the Meta Quest 2 to start flying off the shelves with this discount, so you should secure your own unit before it starts to get hard to find stocks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
A dozen HP 2-in-1 laptops just had their prices slashed
The display of the HP Spectre x360 13.5.

The versatility of 2-in-1 laptops is a blessing for both professionals and students, as it allows these devices to keep up with different situations. If you're planning to buy one, you're in luck because HP just slashed the prices of a dozen models of its 2-in-1 laptops, giving you the chance to enjoy significant discounts. You're going to have to choose quickly which one to purchase though, because these bargains may disappear at any moment. Once one of them catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase.

What to buy in HP's 2-in-1 laptops sale
The 2-in-1 laptops in HP's ongoing sale are convertible laptops, which our laptop buying guide describes as devices that can switch between laptop mode and tablet mode by flipping their screens all the way below their keyboard. The cheapest option is the

Read more
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $500
HP Victus 15 gaming laptop in three colors.

The only thing better than getting a new gaming laptop is getting a deal on one, and among the day’s gaming laptop deals is the HP Victus 15-inch gaming laptop. This powerful laptop is seeing a super low price of $500 at Best Buy, which is a $300 savings from its regular price of $800. Some impressive specs and a slim profile make this worth the savings. Best Buy is also including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
HP has been one of the premier names in computing for decades, and as laps have come to dominate the market, HP’s offerings have only gotten more versatile. With its Victus lineup of laptops, HP provides powerful yet affordable options, and with the HP Victus 15, gamers on a budget can find a super capable centerpiece for their gaming adventures. This Victus 15 gaming laptop is made for peak PC gaming, as it features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. These combine to power binge gaming sessions and all-night gaming parties with your friends. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the Victus 15 comes ready to play.

Read more
HP just knocked $300 off one of its most popular 2-in-1 laptops
HP Pavilion x360 laptop in laptop mode.

HP is always a great place to look for laptop deals. At the moment, it has $300 off the HP Pavilion x360 15-inch 2-in-1 laptop. Usually priced at $800, it's down to $500 making it a tempting proposition for anyone in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop for less. If that sounds like you, keep reading while we take you through everything you should expect from the HP Pavilion x360.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360
As one of the best laptop brands around, HP has a particular penchant for developing the best 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Pavilion x360, you have an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That's fairly straightforward stuff but that's because the highlight here is the design of the HP Pavilion x360.

Read more