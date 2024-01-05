Meta Quest 2 is back at its Black Friday price, permanently

If you weren’t able to buy the Meta Quest 2 with a discount during Black Friday, don’t worry because the standalone virtual reality headset’s price has been permanently lowered. The 128GB model was $249 during the shopping holiday instead of $300, and that $51 discount is here to stay. If you want to see what VR is all about, this is the device that you’ll want to buy. However, even though the lowered price isn’t temporary, it’s still highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible as the influx of interest may cause stocks to run out.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

The price drop for the Meta Quest 2 follows the launch of its successor, the Meta Quest 3, in October 2023, but it remains one of the best ways to enjoy virtual reality. While our Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest 2 comparison understandably highlights the upgrades in the newer version of the VR headset, those come with the drawback of a higher price. The Meta Quest 2, however, will let you play the same games and run the same apps at a lower price — if you check out our roundup of the best Meta Quest 2 games, you’ll surely find something that you’ll like.

As a standalone VR headset, the Meta Quest 2 doesn’t need to be connected to a computer and doesn’t require you to set up base stations. There are no wires or cables — just put on the headset and dive directly into virtual worlds after setting your designated play space. You’ll experience complete immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and movement tracking, and the included Intuitive Touch controllers are very natural to use. These are just some of the reasons why the Meta Quest 2 remains in our list of the best VR headsets as our top budget option.

You don’t need to invest in expensive gaming PC deals to jump into virtual reality if you take advantage of the price drop for the Meta Quest 2. The 128GB model is permanently down to $249 from $300, but while the $51 in savings isn’t going away, you’ll want to purchase the standalone VR headset now while it’s still widely available. We expect the Meta Quest 2 to start flying off the shelves with this discount, so you should secure your own unit before it starts to get hard to find stocks.

