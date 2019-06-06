Digital Trends
B&H slashes up to a whopping $900 from high-powered 2018 MacBook Pros

Jonathan Terrasi
By
Stock photo of MacBook Pro
Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

Right now, B&H is holding a massive sale on 2018 MacBook Pro laptops, with discounts of $100 to $250 on most entry models and savings as high as $900 for top-spec models. With a new 2019 line of MacBook Pros recently launched, many retailers are scrambling to dump their stock of last year’s models to make room for the new crop of MacBooks once they arrive, and B&H is one to take note of.

All of the 2018 MacBook Pros on sale on the site start with base specs of an 8th-generation (code-named “Coffee Lake”) Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and all feature the distinguishing Touch Bar hardware, an adaptive row of touch buttons which change to match the context of running and open software.

It helps to compare deals if there’s a specific model you want, which you can do with our MacBook Pro deal guide for June 2019, since other retailers boast lower price points depending on the configuration you are interested in (as consulting our June 2019 guide will demonstrate, Amazon still has B&H beat for the base MacBook Pro 2018 spec setup).

However, there are definitely some steals among B&H’s stock. For instance, a MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar (2018) from B&H, at only $2,100, beats Amazon’s price right now.

Another solid pick, if you don’t mind the smaller screen size, is the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $2,450, the same price you can get on a base 15-inch model at Amazon. The most impressive discount comes on the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 packing powerhouse Intel Core i9, with a $900 saving bringing the total down to $5,399.

One thing worth noting is that if you are holding out for snappier internals, particularly in terms of Intel chips, you may want to hold off and wait for the 2019 line of MacBook Pros, as the (8th-generation) 2018 series is one generation behind. So if you’re a MacBook fan with horsepower as a major concern, the 2019 MacBooks, with their rumored 9th-generation chipset, may be more your style.

However, if you haven’t picked up a Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pro yet and are on the hunt for one, B&H’s offerings on over 50 MacBook Pro 2018 configurations are definitely worth a look and a comparison against existing, ongoing deals elsewhere, since they can definitely compete on price.

We’ve also found quite a few Apple deals on iPads and Apple Watches for Father’s Day if you’re hoping to pick up some new tech for dad this weekend.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

