 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Move over, Apple — Camo’s update takes on Continuity Camera

Nathan Drescher
By

Reincubate Camo has come out swinging against Apple’s Continuity Camera technology with a slew of new controls you won’t find anywhere else. These include variable frame rates, intelligent zoom technology, and video stabilization improvements. Many of these go well beyond anything Apple offers in MacOS Ventura.

You may have heard of the Camo app. It allows you to use your iPhone as a Mac webcam and has been a popular piece of software since its release in 2020. Apple may have borrowed a few of Camo’s key concepts when it displayed the Continuity Camera at WWDC 22 in June. Undeterred, Reincubate, the company that owns Camo, wants to differentiate itself from Apple’s more basic tech. Update 1.8 gives you what Apple does not.

The Camo app showing its latest 1.8 update
image: Reincubate

For starters, there’s a new variable frame rate setting. You can adjust your frame rates between 15 fps and 60 fps. Reincubate claims it is perfect for capturing smooth stream footage with YouTube and Twitch. You’ll see a new frame rate drop-down in the camera settings. Apple’s Continuity Camera does not allow you to change your frame rate, depending on the iPhone’s hardware to figure it out.

You’ll also get Smart Zoom with the Camo 1.8 update. This limits the amount of digital zoom when possible, so you can zoom and crop your scenes without losing image quality. Reincubate describes Smart Zoom in a blog post. “When cropping out part of a scene, Camo will now avoid using digital zoom wherever possible, and instead rely on a higher resolution source image from the camera’s sensor, mimicking lossless optical zoom.”

Video stabilization is another feature in the update. This is a new feature for stabilizing the image from shaky cameras without sacrificing image quality. People with standing desks who type a lot, and laptops on wobbly surfaces can cause the video to jump around wildly. Image stabilization will compensate for the shaking and keep your face centered in the camera. Your coworkers won’t even know you have a mechanical keyboard!

Finally, Reincubate gives you a way to control the vibrancy of your image in a live stream. Vibrancy Control can enliven or darken your image, which is great for creating a more subtle atmosphere around your face. This update allows you to fine-tune things such as lighting, white balance, and other granular adjustments you simply won’t find on Apple’s offering.

Updates such as Camo 1.8 are what give third-party apps an edge over Apple’s own offerings. You can check out our list of the best third-party apps for your Mac.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple’s A17 chip could have a huge 3nm upgrade, but only for some iPhones

Camera array of the iPhone 14 Pro

2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens

The Asus Zenbook Fold 17 with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Fold.

Update your Mac now to patch this crucial security flaw

The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.

Asus’ new 2-in-1 is powered by ARM and costs only $600

The textured back of the ExpertBook B3 Detachable.

Best 17-inch laptop deals for September 2022

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

The best lightweight gaming mouse you can buy in 2022

The Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse with a hand on top.

Intel just proved how powerful Thunderbolt 5 really is

Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and a 3.5mm audio jack on the left-hand side of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2.

The best budget laptops for 2022

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

The best gaming speakers for 2022: Improve the sound on your PC or game console

A Logitech speaker sitting beside a desktop computer.

Best gaming chair deals for September 2022

A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.

The best ultrawide monitors for 2022

A LG ultradwide monitor.

The best hard drive enclosures for 2022

A hard drive encloser.

How to change presentation size in Google Slides

Google Slides Example