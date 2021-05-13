Chinese hardware company Colorful is releasing a new, limited-edition RTX 3060 graphics card, and calling it cute doesn’t even begin to cover it. Aimed at gamers and esports enthusiasts with a knack for aesthetic PC builds, the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC is about to hit the market in the U.S. Despite being priced higher than most RTX 3060 GPUs, this card is likely to sell out quickly as the unique design alone is enough to capture interest.

At first glance, the card looks nothing like most of the other RTX 3060 models on the market, and we don’t just mean the pastel colors. Instead of the RTX 3060 we’ve all grown used to, this GPU closely resembles NVIDIA’s reference models for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 graphic cards. The all-alloy shroud is covered in fittingly colorful art that matches the brand name well and is fun to look at.

The vibrant design is topped off by customizable RGB lighting around the edges. It’s also combined with a magnetic backplate, allowing builders and modders to further customize to their heart’s content. This is a graphics card that would look great in fancy PC builds while still not being an eyesore in standard desktops.

The similarities to RTX 3080 reference models are evident in the cooling system of this GPU. There are two 90mm axial fans on opposite sides of the card, although the printed circuit board (PCB) is still short. You will also find four heat pipes, 6mm in diameter each, as well as a nickel-plated copper base at the bottom of the card. Colorful slightly increased the card’s TDP (thermal design power) to 187 watts while keeping the standard 8-pin power connector.

The card comes overclocked out of the box to 1822 MHz but has a base clock of 1320 MHz, making it similar to other overclocked RTX 3060 models, such as those from Gigabyte or Asus This is combined with 12GB of GDDR6 memory and a memory clock of 15 Gbps. It measures 11.3 inches to 4.6 inches and has four display connectors: Three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.1.

The Colorful iGame Geforce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC was initially released as a lottery prize for users of the Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili. The company has now announced that it will release the card for limited sale on the U.S. market at a recommended price of $839.

At a time when graphics cards are scarce, a special model such as this being priced high is not a surprise. This is as much a card for gamers and esports fanatics as it is an accessory to be proudly displayed inside the PC case. It will likely be picked up by those who care about the aesthetics of their build as much as they do about the performance. One thing is certain — finding another graphics card that can look this adorable while running the newest games on high settings is next to impossible right now.

