 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cyber Monday deal slashes $700 off the Dell XPS 17 laptop

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Dell has some fantastic Cyber Monday deals which includes $700 off the ever popular Dell XPS 17. It normally costs $3,149 but it’s currently down to $2,449 so you’re saving a huge chunk of change on a long-term investment like this. It’s one of the better Cyber Monday laptop deals for anyone seeking a high-end laptop for less. We’re here to guide you through everything the Dell XPS 17 has to offer so you know exactly why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

As one of the best laptop brands around, Dell often features in our look at the best laptops. With this particular Dell XPS 17, you get some great hardware. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage space so you won’t have any issue finding space for all your most important files or installs.

It can also handle some gaming thanks to a highly competent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Paired up with it is a stunning 17-inch UHD+ screen with 3840 x 2400 4K resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-reflection technology. Even better, it’s a touchscreen proving useful any time you want to get more hands-on with your work.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Besides the core components, there’s plenty of attention to detail with the Dell XPS 17. That includes a backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader for added security. Other useful features include being able to use the Dell Performance app to customize your laptop’s performance as you like it with a choice of four modes which adjust system performance and fan noise depending on your intentions.

The screen might be 17 inches but it all fits into a 15-inch size form factor so there’s less bulk to carry around with you. It’s all designed with avid content creators in mind with its large display backed up by a big and comfortable touchpad, along with an edge-to-edge keyboard. Everything has been designed to look and feel good while also being practical.

Usually priced at $3,149, you can buy this Dell XPS 17 direct from Dell for $2,449. A fantastic price cut of $700 is just one of the many Cyber Monday deals at Dell but arguably the best of the bunch. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
HP’s best 2-in-1 laptop is $600 off for Cyber Monday
The HP Spectre x360 13.5 open on a table.

There continues to be some fantastic HP Cyber Monday laptop deals with $600 off the ever popular HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Usually costing $1,400, you can buy it direct from HP for $800 so you're saving $600 off the regular price making it a very tempting proposition. This is a truly versatile laptop thanks to its 2-in-1 nature, so it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals for anyone with creative plans in their future. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
One of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is a delight to use. It looks great, feels great, and has some good hardware for the price. That includes an Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

Read more
Cyber Monday deal gets you this Dell laptop for only $300
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.

There are Cyber Monday laptop deals for high-end devices, but there are also a lot of affordable options if you just need a laptop for basic functions. A good example is the Dell Inspiron 15, which has a $30 discount off it's usual $330 price, lowering it to just $300. It's a great day-to-day laptop and offers a good balance between cost and performance, although if you'd like something with a bit more punch, then check out these other Dell Cyber Monday deals as well. Just be sure to grab something quick, as stocks tend not to last long on Cyber Monday.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
With its low cost, you shouldn't expect the Dell Inspiron 15 to match up to the performance of the top-tier models of the best laptops. However, what it can guarantee is dependability for simple functions such as doing online research, building reports, and making presentations, as its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM are more than enough for those tasks. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will give you a good look at your projects while also serving as a decent display for watching streaming shows.

Read more
Razer Cyber Monday deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards and more
Razer Blade 14 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

Razer slashed the prices of its gaming laptops and various gaming accessories for its Cyber Monday deals -- don't miss this chance at huge savings. As one of the most popular gaming brands, its devices promise topnotch performance and stylish designs, and for the shopping event, you'll also enjoy amazing discounts. You'll have to hurry with your purchases from Razer Cyber Monday deals though, because we're not sure stocks will last long because of the high demand for Razer devices. However, if you're not super focused on Razer, you should check out our list of Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to compare prices.

Best Razer gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

Read more