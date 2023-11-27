Cyber Monday deal slashes $700 off the Dell XPS 17 laptop

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell has some fantastic Cyber Monday deals which includes $700 off the ever popular Dell XPS 17. It normally costs $3,149 but it’s currently down to $2,449 so you’re saving a huge chunk of change on a long-term investment like this. It’s one of the better Cyber Monday laptop deals for anyone seeking a high-end laptop for less. We’re here to guide you through everything the Dell XPS 17 has to offer so you know exactly why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

As one of the best laptop brands around, Dell often features in our look at the best laptops. With this particular Dell XPS 17, you get some great hardware. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage space so you won’t have any issue finding space for all your most important files or installs.

It can also handle some gaming thanks to a highly competent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Paired up with it is a stunning 17-inch UHD+ screen with 3840 x 2400 4K resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-reflection technology. Even better, it’s a touchscreen proving useful any time you want to get more hands-on with your work.

Besides the core components, there’s plenty of attention to detail with the Dell XPS 17. That includes a backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader for added security. Other useful features include being able to use the Dell Performance app to customize your laptop’s performance as you like it with a choice of four modes which adjust system performance and fan noise depending on your intentions.

The screen might be 17 inches but it all fits into a 15-inch size form factor so there’s less bulk to carry around with you. It’s all designed with avid content creators in mind with its large display backed up by a big and comfortable touchpad, along with an edge-to-edge keyboard. Everything has been designed to look and feel good while also being practical.

Usually priced at $3,149, you can buy this Dell XPS 17 direct from Dell for $2,449. A fantastic price cut of $700 is just one of the many Cyber Monday deals at Dell but arguably the best of the bunch. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

