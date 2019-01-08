CES 2019 is officially underway, and Dell has revealed a revamped XPS 13 laptop. The device comes with a fixed webcam in the top bezel, new Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs on the inside, and other subtle improvements that could make it one of the best laptops of the new year.

The biggest of the changes for the 2019 Dell XPS 13 is a switch to Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs — options include the eighth-generation Intel quad-core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U processors. Along with an enhanced battery life of up to 21 hours, the new CPUs should provide significant performance and multitasking improvements. For consumers seeking a less-powerful dual-core model, there is also an option for the Intel Core i3-8145U processor.

Key Specs 13.3-inch 4K UHD touchscreen, or 13.3-inch FHD touch-optional screen Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, Core i7- 8565U CPU Intel UHD Graphics Up to 4GB, 16GB LPDDR3 Dual Channel SDRAM 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD 52-watt-hour battery 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports with Display Port, 1 USB Type-C port with power and Display Port, microSD card reader, headset jack Optional Windows Hello fingerprint reader in the power button Killer 1435 802.11ac WiFi+ Bluetooth 4.2

Dell has also moved the webcam from the bottom back up to the top bezel in the display of the XPS 13. Using a 4-element lens and active alignment technology, it is the smallest webcam ever, coming in at 2.25 mm in size. The company worked for two years to bring it to market and managed to shrink the overall size of the webcam housing down from 7 mm in previous generations. Special temporal noise reduction software is also powering the webcam, promising for better video quality in dim lighting conditions.

On the outside of the new XPS 13, there are now options for a new frost exterior and improved arctic white palm rest. The material brings more color choice, and the new arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest appears brighter, whiter, and stronger than ever.

Other changes on the XPS 13 include a suite of next-generation Dell Cinema technologies, including Dolby Vision, which on supported content on Netflix can deliver brighter highlights and blacks that are up to 10 times darker.

Finally, Dell re-engineered the hinge system on the XPS 13. The new model features a “variable torque hinge” that makes opening the device easier. Dell promises that the change in torque is now smooth, so you can open it with just one hand.

The new Dell XPS 13 will be available later in January for prices starting at $900.