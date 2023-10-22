 Skip to main content
Dell is having a big sale on laptops this weekend — from $300

The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
Digital Trends

With Dell’s excellent weekend sale, you can pick yourself up a great laptop deal for a very reasonable price. While most of these laptops are focused more on work and general day-to-day use, there are a couple of deals in here that have GPUs as well, so you could get some gaming on. Either way, it’s well worth checking out the whole sale using the button below, but we’ve compiled a list of our favorite laptop deals below for you so you don’t have to do the extra work.

What you should buy in Dell’s laptop sale

If you’re looking at something budget-friendly that still has some power under the hood, this Inspiron 15 configuration is instead of $580 and has the excellent mid-range 5 7530U processor. Add to that the 15.6-inch FHD screen, 6GBs of RAM and an impressive 512GB of storage, and you have an excellent all-around machine that will handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks you throw at it. If you want something with a slightly bigger screen, this Inspiron 16 configuration has essentially the exact same specs but with a larger 16-inch screen and is .

On the other hand, if you want a 2-in-1 laptop, then this Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has similar specs to the laptops above, with a Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It also has a 14-inch FHD screen that makes it very light and portable, and you can pick it up . That said, if you’d like something that has some gaming capabilities, then this Inspiron 14 Plus is the way to go since it comes with an RTX 3050, an i7-12700H, 16Gb of RAM, and 1TB of storage, and is probably one of the best middle-ground deals if you want a bit of everything.

Of course, if you want real power, then you’ll have to pay a steeper price with this Inspiron 16 Plus instead of $1,650, but also having an RTX 4060, a higher end i7-13700H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of space, and a gorgeous 16-inch screen running a 2560×1600 resolution. Finally, we have Dell’s answer to the MacBook Air, which is the thing and light XPS 13 going , and while it doesn’t come with its own discrete GPU, it does have a i5-1230U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a lovely 13-inch display running a  2880×1920 resolution, and is extremely portable to the point it’s almost a tablet.

