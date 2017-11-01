Get a huge head start on Dell’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals right now

Why it matters to you If you're looking for deals on 4K TVs, PCs, game consoles, and other electronics, Dell's Black Friday and Cyber Monday bonanza has already begun.

With Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving just three weeks away, it’s time to begin preparations for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping blowouts. The former can be a physical nightmare as human stampedes barrel through doorways to get the best deals first. Thankfully, Dell has your back for the 2017 shopping season — if you’re looking for PCs, monitors, and accessories, of course.

First, here are all the links you need to take advantage of Dell’s holiday deals:

Starting Tuesday, November 1, Dell is providing early access to select Black Friday deals for 48 hours. What you won’t find in this two-day period are Dell’s offline and online “doorbuster” deals. But if you happen to miss these early-access discounts before they disappear Thursday morning, they will reappear for your buying pleasure between November 15 and November 24.

Here are a few deals you’ll find for gamers throughout the various Black Friday-related events over the next several weeks:

Model Special Price Savings Availability Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop $900 $100 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 15 Alienware Aurora Desktop $800 $300 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 23 Inspiron Gaming Desktop $500 $150 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 Alienware 17 Laptop $1,600 $475 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 23 S2716DG 27” Gaming Monitor $400 $400 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 24

Now here are a few deals for the mainstream market:

Model Special Price Savings Availability Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop $130 $120 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 Inspiron Desktop $380 $270 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop $300 $130 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 24 Inspiron 17 7000 Laptop $800 $200 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 D3218HN 32” Monitor $170 $180 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 23

If you’re a business owner, Dell has a truckload of deals for you during Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Model Special Price Savings Availability Latitude 3580 Desktop $580 $390 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 15 OptiPlex 3050 SFF Desktop $580 $390 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 15 PowerEdge T30 Tower Server $300 $394 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 15 and

noon ET on Nov 27 Precision 3520 Mobile Workstation $829 $608 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 27 P2417H 24” Monitor $180 $100 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 27

But that’s just a sample. On Thanksgiving Day, the big savings begin at 11 a.m. with a limited “doorbusters” sale. Discounts for specific items will appear each hour starting at 6 p.m. that same day until midnight.

But Dell’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza doesn’t solely focus on PCs and monitors. Customers can save up to 50 percent off on 4K Smart TVs, wireless soundbar systems, game console bundles, and so much more. You’ll even find smartwatches, drones, security cams, and more huge discounts during the big shopping event.

Here is the full price-hacked schedule provided by Dell. It runs from now until December 3.