Usually $1,250, this Dell gaming laptop can be yours for $800 today

Not all laptop deals will meet the ever-increasing requirements for today’s video games. Gamers should be on the lookout for discounts on machines like the Dell G16 gaming laptop, which is available from Dell with a $450 discount that lowers its price to $800 from $1,250 originally. Since the offer is part of a clearance sale, its stocks are probably already running low. If you want to get this gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a powerful budget device, as it runs on the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, though you may find yourself needing to make upgrades when the more demanding titles among the best upcoming PC games start to arrive.

Playing on the Dell G16 gaming laptop’s 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate will let you better appreciate the graphics of the most popular games, but it’s still small enough to maintain portability so you can bring the device with you anywhere. The gaming laptop also has a 512GB SSD, which has enough space for several titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games right after unboxing it.

While some gaming laptop deals will use up all of your savings, there are some relatively affordable options like the Dell G16 gaming laptop. Originally $1,250, it will be yours for just $800 if you buy it from Dell’s ongoing clearance sale, for savings of $450. There may not be much time left before stocks run out or the offer expires, so if you’re interested in the Dell G16 gaming laptop, you’ll need to act fast. Add it to your cart and check out as fast as as you can, because if you hesitate, you’re taking on the risk of missing out.

