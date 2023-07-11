 Skip to main content
Is that an iMac? This 27-inch Dell all-in-one PC is $400 off today

Let’s not beat around the keyboard, there are a ton of Prime Day deals available to shop, as we speak — or as you read rather. From smart home tech and audio gear to laptops, desktops, and anything between, you have a lot of choices to make. But if you’re after an iMac, or an all-in-one computer, have we got a treat for you. Dell is offering the Inspiron 27 All-in-One desktop computer at a $400 discount today. All said and done, its yours for $850, instead of its normal $1,250 price point. If you love the iMac design, you’ll love this. Everything is tucked neatly inside the monitor or display leaving you lots of open space on your desk. Check out more about it below, or grab it before the deal is gone, the choice is yours.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 27

Okay, so it’s running Windows 11 Home and not Apple’s Mac operating system, so if you prefer the Mac ecosystem, that might disappoint you. But the design is top notch, and this thing is an absolute beauty. You might also be curious to see some of the other all-in-one PC deals that are available.

Tucked inside is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 10-core processor, 12GB of DDR4 system RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and Intel WiFi 6E plus Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The 27-inch full HD monitor supports a 60Hz refresh rate, and again, that display houses all of the internal hardware — minus the keyboard and mouse, of course. It all sits nicely on your desk or a counter, taking up very little space, something you won’t get with a traditional desktop PC. Moreover, the display is a touchscreen and makes interacting with the onscreen content a breeze.

This system is perfect for families and casual users, more particularly those who aren’t looking for an extra powerful PC for gaming. There are plenty of Prime Day gaming PC deals if that’s what you’re in the market for, by the way.

Normally the Inspiron 27 AIO would set you back $1,250 big ones, but thanks to the current deal, it’s just $850 — a total of $400 off. That deal won’t be live forever, though, so if you’re interested, you’d best head over to Dell’s storefront now and add it to your cart. Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

