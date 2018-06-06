Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5676 packs AMD CPUs and graphics cards

Share

Dell doesn’t just offer Intel-based gaming desktops as part of its Inspiron range. The new 5676 might have blue-case lighting but it’s firmly in the red team’s camp, with an AMD Ryzen 2 CPU and RX 500-series graphics card. Set to go on sale mid-June, the new AMD-powered desktops will start at just under $850.

In years gone by, the only real choice gamers had when it came to the heart of a new desktop was which Intel chip they should use. Since the launch of the original Ryzen lineup though, and more recently the Ryzen 2000 series chips, AMD CPUs are now easier to recommend than they have been in more than a decade. Now that graphics card pricing has calmed down a little, too, so are its mid-range GPUs.

The new Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5676 made its debut at Computex 2018 and builds upon its predecessor, the 5675 (which we liked a lot). Featuring the same chassis design and much the same internal hardware options, the big change is in incorporating second-generation Ryzen CPUs in its configuration. Although we don’t have details on the full range of available hardware, the 5675 had options for everything up to a 1800x. AMD has yet to release a 2800X, so the Inspiron 5676’s top CPU will likely be the 2700x.

As for graphics capabilities, Dell promises everything up to an RX 580. The 5675 also had options for RX 560 and RX 570 graphics cards, so we expect those as possibilities within Dell’s online configurator, too.

Memory-wise, the new desktop will come with up to 32GB of DDR4, though that will be overkill (here is how much RAM you really need). Storage options will combine solid- state drives with hard drives to offer up to 256GB of high-speed SSD space for fast boot times and up to 2TB of HDD space for longer-term storage.

The new Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5676 will officially go on sale on June 12, starting at $850.

Elsewhere at Computex this year, Dell announced a number of new Alienware peripherals, including a new Wireless Elite headset and Elite gaming mouse. It also has a new Command Center audio application for tweaking your in-game sound, and the Alienware Arena app which makes it easier to access promotions and complete Alienware-related quests. Those apps will launch on June 6 and 12, respectively.