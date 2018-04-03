Digital Trends
Dell rebrands Inspiron gaming laptops to G Series, serves up four new models

Kevin Parrish
Dell has announced a name change for its Inspiron-branded laptops for gamers: the G Series. With the new brand come four new laptops starting at $749 and packing features like the latest eighth-generation Intel Core processors, discrete GeForce graphics with Max-Q technology, and Ultra HD screen resolutions. They arrive in three Dell-icious flavors: the G7 family, the G5 family, and the G3 models.

Right now, Dell only serves up one 15.6-inch G7 laptop, one 15.6-inch G5 laptop, and two laptops under the G3 banner sporting 17.3 and 15.6-inch screens. First, let’s start with the G7 and G5 models that are mostly the same save for a few slight differences, which you’ll find below in italics.

G7 and G5 15.6-inch laptops

Dell G7 15 Dell G5 15
Screen size: 15.6 inches
Screen type: In-Plane Switching
Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
1,920 x 1,080
Processor: Core i9-8950HQ
Core i7-8750HQ
Core i5-8300HQ		 Core i7-8750HQ
Core i5-8300HQ
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q
GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
GeForce GTX 1050
Memory: 4GB to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,666MHz
*supports 32GB		 4GB to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz
*supports 32GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
512GB PCIe SSD
1TB Hybrid (8GB cache)
128GB SSD + 500GB HDD
128GB SSD + 1TB HDD
256GB SSD + 1TB HDD		 256GB SSD
512GB PCIe SSD
1TB HDD
1TB Hybrid (8GB cache)
128GB SSD + 500GB HDD
128GB SSD + 1TB HDD
256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
Audio: 2x speakers
Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Camera: 720p Webcam
Connectivity: Wireless AC
Bluetooth 4.2
Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0
3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x Thunderbolt 3
1x SD card reader
1x Ethernet port
1x headphone / microphone jack
Security: None Optional fingerprint reader
Battery: 56WHr
AC adapter: 130-watt (GTX 1050, 1050 Ti)
180-watt (GTX 1060)
Dimensions: 15.32 x 10.82 x 0.98 inches
Weight: Starting at 5.82 pounds (GTX 1050)
Starting at 6.28 pounds (GTX 1060)
Colors: Licorice Black
Alpine White		 Matte Black
Beijing Red
Starting price: TBD TBD

You’ll see a few differences between the G7 15 unit and the G5 15 version. For starters, you can only get the Core i9-8950HQ processor in the G7 version, along with system memory clocked at 2,666MHz: the G5 unit only includes DDR4 memory clocked at 2,400MHz.

Other differences include an additional 1TB 5.400RPM hard drive option for the G5 laptop, and a different set of colors between the two units: Matte Black or Beijing Red for the G5, and Licorice Black or Alpine White for the G7.

Note that both laptops support Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q technology. This essentially means Nvidia turned down the chip’s power consumption so it can run inside thin notebooks without the need for bulky cooling fans. But due to the power reduction, the chip has a 10 percent lower performance than the non-Max-Q version installed in larger, bulky gaming laptops. The trade-off, of course, is a quieter, cooler gaming laptop without reverting to integrated graphics.

Finally, the G5 provides an optional fingerprint scanner, whereas the G7 doesn’t appear to have any additional security-related hardware.

