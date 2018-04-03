Dell rebrands Inspiron gaming laptops to G Series, serves up four new models

Dell has announced a name change for its Inspiron-branded laptops for gamers: the G Series. With the new brand come four new laptops starting at $749 and packing features like the latest eighth-generation Intel Core processors, discrete GeForce graphics with Max-Q technology, and Ultra HD screen resolutions. They arrive in three Dell-icious flavors: the G7 family, the G5 family, and the G3 models.

Right now, Dell only serves up one 15.6-inch G7 laptop, one 15.6-inch G5 laptop, and two laptops under the G3 banner sporting 17.3 and 15.6-inch screens. First, let’s start with the G7 and G5 models that are mostly the same save for a few slight differences, which you’ll find below in italics.

G7 and G5 15.6-inch laptops

Dell G7 15 Dell G5 15 Screen size: 15.6 inches Screen type: In-Plane Switching Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

1,920 x 1,080 Processor: Core i9-8950HQ

Core i7-8750HQ

Core i5-8300HQ Core i7-8750HQ

Core i5-8300HQ Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

GeForce GTX 1050 Memory: 4GB to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,666MHz

*supports 32GB 4GB to 16GB DDR4 @ 2,400MHz

*supports 32GB Storage: 256GB SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

1TB Hybrid (8GB cache)

128GB SSD + 500GB HDD

128GB SSD + 1TB HDD

256GB SSD + 1TB HDD 256GB SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

1TB HDD

1TB Hybrid (8GB cache)

128GB SSD + 500GB HDD

128GB SSD + 1TB HDD

256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Audio: 2x speakers

Waves MaxxAudio Pro Camera: 720p Webcam Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0

3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x Thunderbolt 3

1x SD card reader

1x Ethernet port

1x headphone / microphone jack Security: None Optional fingerprint reader Battery: 56WHr AC adapter: 130-watt (GTX 1050, 1050 Ti)

180-watt (GTX 1060) Dimensions: 15.32 x 10.82 x 0.98 inches Weight: Starting at 5.82 pounds (GTX 1050)

Starting at 6.28 pounds (GTX 1060) Colors: Licorice Black

Alpine White Matte Black

Beijing Red Starting price: TBD TBD

You’ll see a few differences between the G7 15 unit and the G5 15 version. For starters, you can only get the Core i9-8950HQ processor in the G7 version, along with system memory clocked at 2,666MHz: the G5 unit only includes DDR4 memory clocked at 2,400MHz.

Other differences include an additional 1TB 5.400RPM hard drive option for the G5 laptop, and a different set of colors between the two units: Matte Black or Beijing Red for the G5, and Licorice Black or Alpine White for the G7.

Note that both laptops support Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q technology. This essentially means Nvidia turned down the chip’s power consumption so it can run inside thin notebooks without the need for bulky cooling fans. But due to the power reduction, the chip has a 10 percent lower performance than the non-Max-Q version installed in larger, bulky gaming laptops. The trade-off, of course, is a quieter, cooler gaming laptop without reverting to integrated graphics.

Finally, the G5 provides an optional fingerprint scanner, whereas the G7 doesn’t appear to have any additional security-related hardware.