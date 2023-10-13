Furnish your office while Dell business desktops are $750 off

If you need a new PC for your home office but you don’t have much space, you may want to consider the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor. It’s currently on sale from Dell for just $739, which is less than half its original price of $1,489 following a $750 discount. This is one of the most interesting desktop computer deals that we’ve seen recently, which means it’s probably drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. You’re going to have to push through with your purchase immediately, before the offer expires or stocks run out.

Why you should buy the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor desktop PC

The Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor desktop PC packs powerful performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended figure by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The computer also offers ample storage space for all kinds of files on its 512GB SSD, and it even comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded so you’ll be able to access all of the features of the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system. There are also a pair of USB-A ports and a headphone jack available in front, so you won’t need to reach for the back when connecting accessories such as charging cables and headphones.

These specifications are not extraordinary compared to the best desktop computers though. The real reason why you should be interested in the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor desktop PC is its compact design, measuring just about 7.2 inches high, 1.4 inches wide, and 7.0 inches deep. You’ll be saving a lot of space on your desk with this computer, so you’ll be comfortable while you work with the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor desktop PC, your monitor, and your keyboard and mouse.

For a powerful desktop PC that’s compact but powerful, go for the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor, especially now that you can get it from Dell for an affordable $739. We don’t expect the $750 in savings on its sticker price of $1,489 to last for a long time though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you know what to do — add the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor desktop computer to your cart and proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

