  1. Computing

Dell’s new gaming monitors offer something for everyone

By

Dell has announced a new line of affordable gaming displays, offering a variety of resolutions, refresh rates, and sizes to choose from.

In today’s monitor market, quality displays are somewhat hard to come by, which would have you think that manufacturers would come out with anything that sells. But Dell’s latest lineup doesn’t quite follow that pattern of thought. Rather, it offers an impressively well-thought-out new product stack.

Today’s drop includes the 25-inch S2522HG, the 27-inch S2722DGM, the 32-inch S3222DGM, and a 34-inch ultrawide called the S3422DWG. Let’s start off with a spec sheet:

S2522HG S2722DGM S3222DGM S3422DWG
Size 24.5-inch 27-inch 31.5-inch 34-inch
Panel type IPS VA VA VA
Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 3440 x 1440
Refresh rate 240Hz 165Hz 165Hz 144Hz
Contrast ratio 1000:1 3000:1 3000:1 3000:1
Color coverage 99% sRGB 99% sRGB 99% sRGB 90% DCI-P3
Curve Flat 1500R 1800R 1800R
Adaptive sync G-Sync, FreeSync FreeSync FreeSync FreeSync

As you can tell, the displays are all a bit different from one another, with just the 27-inch and 32-inch sharing similar spec sheets. They’re both 1440p curved displays with a 165Hz refresh rate, though the 27-inch model has a more aggressive curve.

The smallest of the bunch, the 25-inch panel, is an ultrafast 240Hz IPS display with a resolution of “only” 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. That should make it excellent for highly competitive gameplay (though not quite as fast as something like the Asus PG259QNR, which runs at a mighty 360Hz).

But it’s not big, measuring just 24.5 inches diagonally, and the low-ish resolution may leave you wanting more when it comes to slower, immersion-based titles. It’s great if you’re after competitive performance but less so if you’re an all-round gamer.

Meanwhile, the S2722DGM and S3222DGM both feature VA panels for producing luscious, inky deep blacks while packing a higher resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The panels run at a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, which is plenty for the vast majority of us gamers, and you get a choice: For sharpness, pick the 27-inch variant; for more immersion, pick the 32-inch panel.

That said, the star of the show might be the S3422DWG, as it features an ultrawide design with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution. Sure, its refresh rate might be down to 144Hz, but that’s still plenty fast for most of us.

The ultrawide format, at least in my book, gives you an excellent level of immersion while featuring the same DPI, and thus sharpness, of the 27-inch panel. With the added width, that can often give you a gameplay advantage with a wider field of view, allowing you to see around corners at the edge of your screen better or just get more into your peripheral vision.

The curved VA monitors only include AMD FreeSync support, while the 25-inch flat panel supports G-Sync as well.

The monitors also include built-in USB hubs and Dell’s “downlight” feature, which is essentially a small light at the bottom of the monitor for illuminating an area of your desk. They’re also neutrally-styled and feature stands with the full range of adjustments.

No pricing has been announced for any of the four panels yet, but given that they don’t break any technical frontiers, I would expect budget-friendly pricing. Do keep in mind that Dell often offers better warranties on its panels, so they will come in at a slight premium compared to the budget options with similar specs.

U.S. availability is slated for May 27 on the 25-inch and 34-inch displays, with the midtier 27-inch and 32-inch panels landing June 22.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Samsung deals for April 2021

person holding galaxy buds and galaxy phone

Samsung bets big on the Galaxy A in the U.S. with 5 phones, starting at $110

Galaxy A52 Colors

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G buying guide: Everything you need to know

samsung galaxy s21 news

Best cheap GPU deals for April 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Best cheap lap desk deals for April 2021

best lap desk deals costway

The best websites like Craigslist

How to care for your laptop’s battery and extend its life

has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro

How to change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper

Windows 10 Laptop

How to convert WMA to MP3

Here’s how to quickly and easily convert a PDF file to Excel

Dell XPS 15-2-1 review

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for April 2021

How to convert an MP4 to an MP3

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for April 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth