If you like the idea of MacBook devices but aren’t as appreciative of their price or the need to be in the Apple ecosystem, Dell has your back with their XPS lineup of devices. In fact, Dell just put out some truly excellent discounts across the three different sizes; the XPS 13, 15, and 17, so you have a lot of choices to pick from! That said, it’s always worth checking out these other laptop deals as well if you want some variety.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s answer to the MacBook Air, and while it doesn’t have the latest and most advanced M1 or M2 chips, it’s still relatively robust and, equally important, much cheaper. Under the hood, you’ll find the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U, a mid-to-high tier chip that will easily handle all the productivity tasks you throw at it and some editing tasks. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is plenty fast, and the 512GB of storage should be more than enough for most folks. While the screen only runs at an FHD+ resolution, it can hit a whopping 500nits of peak brightness, which means you can use it almost anywhere, including outside during the day. As for battery life, you’re looking at around 16 hours or so, depending on use and screen brightness, but either way, it’s still going to be more than enough for most folks!

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,499

What makes this version Dell XPS 15 laptop interesting is that it comes with a unique GPU, the Intel Arc A370M, Intels’ first and only GPU on the market. While it’s a budget-level GPU and still finding its legs, it lets you get away with some gaming here and there. That’s especially the case if you’re interested in the main free-to-play games that tend to be optimized for budget hardware. Luckily, that’s where the budget-level hardware ends, as you get the pretty powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H for productivity and editing, as well as 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD space. It also runs the same FHD+ display so that it won’t stress the GPU as much, and it can even hit 500 nits of peak brightness for when you are out and about.

Dll XPS 17 — $1,299, was $1949

While this version of the Dell XPS 17 might not have a GPU in it, the massive 17-inch screen gives you more than enough screen real estate to work with. That said, the bigger screen and lower price means you are compromising on internals. For example, you get the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, which isn’t as powerful as the i7, but as a mid-range CPU, it’s realistically more than enough for all productivity tasks, which the i7 tends to be overpowered for anyway. Besides that, all the other specs are the same, including the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the 512GB of SSD space. So, while you don’t get a GPU and a higher-end CPU, you still get a big screen and otherwise great specs.

