 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 just got big discounts

Albert Bassili
By

If you like the idea of MacBook devices but aren’t as appreciative of their price or the need to be in the Apple ecosystem, Dell has your back with their XPS lineup of devices. In fact, Dell just put out some truly excellent discounts across the three different sizes; the XPS 13, 15, and 17, so you have a lot of choices to pick from! That said, it’s always worth checking out these other laptop deals as well if you want some variety.

Dell XPS 13 — $849, was $1,099

A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s answer to the MacBook Air, and while it doesn’t have the latest and most advanced M1 or M2 chips, it’s still relatively robust and, equally important, much cheaper. Under the hood, you’ll find the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U, a mid-to-high tier chip that will easily handle all the productivity tasks you throw at it and some editing tasks. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is plenty fast, and the 512GB of storage should be more than enough for most folks. While the screen only runs at an FHD+ resolution, it can hit a whopping 500nits of peak brightness, which means you can use it almost anywhere, including outside during the day. As for battery life, you’re looking at around 16 hours or so, depending on use and screen brightness, but either way, it’s still going to be more than enough for most folks!

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,499

A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

What makes this version Dell XPS 15 laptop interesting is that it comes with a unique GPU, the Intel Arc A370M, Intels’ first and only GPU on the market. While it’s a budget-level GPU and still finding its legs, it lets you get away with some gaming here and there. That’s especially the case if you’re interested in the main free-to-play games that tend to be optimized for budget hardware. Luckily, that’s where the budget-level hardware ends, as you get the pretty powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H for productivity and editing, as well as 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD space. It also runs the same FHD+ display so that it won’t stress the GPU as much, and it can even hit 500 nits of peak brightness for when you are out and about.

Related

Dll XPS 17 — $1,299, was $1949

Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

While this version of the Dell XPS 17 might not have a GPU in it, the massive 17-inch screen gives you more than enough screen real estate to work with. That said, the bigger screen and lower price means you are compromising on internals. For example, you get the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, which isn’t as powerful as the i7, but as a mid-range CPU, it’s realistically more than enough for all productivity tasks, which the i7 tends to be overpowered for anyway. Besides that, all the other specs are the same, including the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the 512GB of SSD space. So, while you don’t get a GPU and a higher-end CPU, you still get a big screen and otherwise great specs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Usually $2,159, this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted to $553
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled

Lenovo continues offering great laptop deals with the chance to buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop for just $553. A doorbuster deal, this won't stick around for long. According to Lenovo, its estimated value is $2,159 and that's definitely inaccurate. While Lenovo is always keen to stress that the price estimate is based on industry data from itself and other third-party retailers, this is definitely an inflated one. Still, if you avoid figuring out what the discount might actually be, $553 for a sturdy and reliable laptop is a good price. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 has all the essentials you could need for working on the move. There's an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Sure, that's simple stuff that won't compete with the best laptops but it's dependable in a work context. A better component to highlight is its 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter while you also have a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader to save you from entering so many passwords manually.

Read more
Dell just slashed $600 off this gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

If you've been following the development of gaming laptops, they have come a long way from the good old days when they were very bulky and had a battery life measured in minutes rather than hours. Luckily, they've been improved quite a bit since then, and even better, we're now seeing some great budget gaming laptops like the Dell G15. While it's not the latest Dell G model, it does come with a great discount from Dell that brings its price down to $1,100 from $1,700, which is a significant bump down.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop
One thing we can certainly appreciate about the Dell G15 is that it's running an RTX 3060, a budget GPU, but still relatively powerful when it comes to playing modern games. You won't be able to play the latest AAA games with the highest graphical setting, but the 2560 x 1440 240Hz screen gives a lot of room to adjust your experience the way you want. That means you can push the frame rate high for games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Fortnite and sacrifice those frames for slower-paced games where graphics are more important.

Read more
Dell is having a huge sale on some of its best laptops in Canada
Dell Power Your Perfect Summer devices promo with product images.

 

This content was produced in partnership with Dell Canada.
For anyone living in Canada, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on right now over at Dell. With a huge sale on, you can save up to $850 off a wide range of laptops including the coveted Dell XPS 15 as well as more budget-friendly offerings too. There are even savings to be had on gaming laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, and more. With so many different laptops featured as part of the sale, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there. There's sure to be an ideal match for you. If you'd prefer a little guidance, read on while we take you through some highlights.

Read more