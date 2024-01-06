 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 17 heavily discounted this weekend

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re a fan of Apple’s MacBooks but don’t necessarily want to get into the Apple ecosystem, then Dell has the answer for you in the form of the Dell XPS lineup of laptops. Ranging from 13 inches to 17 inches, they have a lot of various configurations to pick from, giving you a lot more granular control over what you buy. Even better, the Dell XPS lineup is much cheaper than most MacBooks, so you won’t be spending as much for the premium, and there are usually quite a few good deals on them on top of that. We’ve collected our three favorite XPS deals for each of the sizes below, so be sure to check the options below, but if they still don’t do it for you, then there are some other Dell XPS deal configurations you can check out.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 is a great option if you want something that’s really small and really light, and for the price it’s going for, it’s almost a steal. Under the hood, it has a mid-range Intel Core i5-1230U CPU that’s perfect for productivity and most day-to-day tasks and a perfect companion. That said, the 8GB of RAM is a bit on the lower end, although not a dealbreaker at these prices, which is about what we’d see for a thin and light laptop. As for the screen, it is 13.4 inches and runs a 1920×1200 resolution, which means that it’s small and perfect for carrying around to do your work or watch content.

Dell XPS 15 — $2,299, was $2,799

Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’d like a thin and light laptop that has a more traditional larger screen size, then the Dell XPS 15 is the one to go for. This configuration has one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, the Intel Core i9-13900H, which means it’s perfect for things like music production and other forms of editing. So if you’re a professional creative on the go, this is the perfect MacBook replacement for those who want to use Windows. Besides that, you get an incredibly impressive 32GB, perfect for programming and doing CAD work, while the RTX 4060 means you can manage some solid gaming.

Dell XPS 17 — $3,049, was $3,749

The Dell XPS laptop seen from behind, with the chassis half open.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Finding a large screen, thin and light laptop can be quite hard, and even Apple’s MacBook Pro maxes out at around 16 inches. So, if you want something powerful and with a big screen, the Dell XPS 17 is really the only way to go. It has a similar high-end Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, but what makes it a beast of a machine is the RTX 4080 under the hood, which will give you a lot more gaming and graphical rendering options than the RTX 4060. You also get 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, meaning this laptop really is the complete package, and you’re certainly paying the price for it, although it’s absolutely worth it.

