Dell XPS 13 for $599 is the best early Black Friday laptop deal

For a lot of folks, having a thin and light laptop is important, especially if they travel a lot and can’t handle having to haul around a big laptop with a big brick of a charger. Of course, when somebody thinks “very portable laptop,” the first thing that comes to mind is the MacBook Air, which is probably one of the lightest and most powerful laptops out there. But, the issue with going for a MacBook Air is that they tend to be exceedingly expensive and require you to enter the Apple ecosystem. So, if you don’t want to do either of those, you can always opt for Dell’s answer to the MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13.

A thin and light laptop that is still quite powerful, the Dell XPS 13 only weighs 2.59 pounds and has a thickness of only 0.55 inches, making it just as thin and light as the MacBook Air. Now, depending on the configuration, the XPS 13 can also be quite expensive, but you can grab this version of the XPS 13 for just $599 from Dell. It usually goes for $799, so you’re saving yourself a tidy $200 while getting a relatively powerful thin, and light laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

You won’t be using the Dell XPS 13 for any crazy computations or heavy graphics processing, but that’s okay. It’s an excellent little productivity powerhouse with enough performance to get you through your day, whether you’re working from the office, from home, or at a local coffee shop. It’s also a fantastic option for students, especially those on a tight budget, and this deal makes it even more enticing.

Under the hood is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM — DDR5 is the fastest on the market currently — Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a backlit keyboard. Plus, it’s rocking a 13.4-inch full HD display with anti-glare support and a 500 nits brightness rating, which is certainly impressive. It’s running a licensed version of Windows 11 Home, too.

The is also on sale, by the way, which features a sizable bump in power. In our hands-on Dell XPS 13 Plus review, Luke Larsen called it “extra, in a good way.” That’s thanks to a fresh design, great OLED screen, excellent performance, and several other features — like the improved webcam. And if you’re wondering which laptop is best for you, we have a Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. XPS 13 direction comparison available.

Back to the base Dell XPS 13, it’s also important to point out that you’re free to customize the system as you see fit. You can choose a better processor, more RAM, and so on, but obviously, that will change the price. Still, it’s hard to argue with $200 off and a final price of $599 for this little stunner. Bear in mind that even though this is Dell, these deals are meant to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day in October, so they likely won’t last long. If you’re interested, you should head over to Dell and add the XPS 13 to your cart sooner rather than later.

