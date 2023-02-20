Dell XPS 13 down to lowest price of 2023 for Presidents Day

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Always one of our favorite laptop deals, the Dell XPS 13 is back on sale as part of the Presidents Day deals at Dell. Normally priced at $1,099, it’s now down to $999 so you save $100 off the usual price. One of the better Dell laptop deals around, this is a seriously good laptop for anyone focused on working more productively on the move. You’ll need to be quick with only a limited stock allocation available for this deal, so hit the buy button now or read on while we break down what’s so great about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of the best laptops in recent times. Considered to be the true answer to the MacBook Air, the system simply does everything right at a highly competitive price before you consider its discount. It offers a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to work productively and effectively, but it also pairs it up with a gorgeous screen.

The 13.4-inch full HD+ screen looks great with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness. Even better, it has incredibly thin bezels, so this is the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop yet. Keen to continue its reign as one of the best laptop brands, Dell knows how to get the most out of its hardware and design layout.

Impressively, while being so slim, it also achieves a battery life of up to 12 hours, so it’s highly portable. ExpressCharge means you can get from 0% to 80% in less than an hour too making it all the more attractive. Other useful extras include the built-in Dell Performance app with a choice of modes including quiet, ultra-performance, cool, or optimized. A minimalist design means the Dell XPS 13 also looks great while offering plenty of power.

Normally priced at $1,099, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $999 for a limited time only at Dell. Part of the company’s Presidents Day savings, this won’t be around for long with limited quantities involved so buy it now before you miss out.

