 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal knocks $150 off the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 laptops

Jennifer Allen
By

Dell frequently has some great laptop deals and right now, you can save $150 on either the Dell XPS 15 or Dell XPS 17. Unlike other Dell deals, the discount is gained by using the code SAVE150 at checkout rather than being the discounted price beforehand. Booth laptops are worth your time and money, with us here to explain what makes them both tick. Just remember to use the code SAVE150 at checkout. It gives you an extra $150 off anything eligible over $1,399. Let’s take a look at what both laptops offer.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,349, was $1,499

Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15 is likely to be one of the best laptops for many people. It has a great set of hardware for the price. There’s a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Arc A370M graphics card but this is very much a laptop for productivity over gaming. Another highlight is its 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. The whole thing looks super sleek and sure to feel good to use. A 92.9% screen-to-body ratio means there’s no filler here while the edge-to-edge backlit keyboard has large keycaps and a comfortable touchpad too. Make sure to use SAVE150 to get the discount.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,049, was $2,199

Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 17 is a great example of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands. While its battery life may not be spectacular, it’s powerful with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for when you feel like some light gaming. It’s teamed up with a 17-inch FHD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Other nice details like a backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader is super useful, along with a form factor equivalent to a 15-inch laptop despite having a 17-inch screen. An impressive 93.7% screen-to-body ratio ensures it looks great too. This is the ideal system for content creation while on the move. Be sure to use the SAVE150 code when purchasing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Save $750 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4080
Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.

One of the best gaming laptop deals around at the moment, you can currently buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $2,350 saving you a huge $750 off the regular price. If you've already clicked through, you're probably wondering why only $400 off is showing right now. That's because you need to use the promo code SAVE350 to get the extra discount. Keen to learn more while you're here? Here's what you need to know about one of the best laptop deals at the moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop
Keen for a place among the best gaming laptops, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is certainly powerful. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it's perfectly suited for powerhouse gamers.

Read more
This HP Pavilion laptop dropped from $1,000 to $580 for a limited time
The HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 laptop against a white background.

The HP Pavilion 15t, a dependable device that's perfect for the demanding activities of work or school, is currently available from HP laptop deals with a $420 discount that pulls its price down to just $580 from $1,000 originally. This powerful machine won't stay this cheap for long though, so if you think this is what you need as your daily companion, there should be no hesitation on your purchase. If you delay the transaction to tomorrow, the laptop's price may already be back to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15t laptop
The HP Pavilion 15t will be able to match the performance of some of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It's also powered by 16GB of RAM, which is recommended by our laptop buying guide if you're going to be running demanding apps or engaging in any kind of content creation. The device ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, for an operating system that's familiar to most people, and it comes with a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your important files.

Read more
Outfit your office with new business desktops while they’re $500 off
The Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor at a side angle on a white background.

Some of the best desktop computer deals at the moment come, predictably, from Dell. In particular, if you're in need of new business desktops for your office, you're in luck. Today, you can buy the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor for $969 saving you $520 off the regular price of $1,489. Ideally suited for business use with some excellent specs, we're here to look in more detail at what it offers while it's down to this great price. Alternatively, just tap the buy button to get straight onto buying it.

Why you should buy the Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor
Dell makes some of the best desktop computers out there, and that certainly extends to its business range. The Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled and a highly capable Wi-Fi 6E wireless LAN card to ensure you won't have to worry about connection dropouts.

Read more