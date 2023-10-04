Dell frequently has some great laptop deals and right now, you can save $150 on either the Dell XPS 15 or Dell XPS 17. Unlike other Dell deals, the discount is gained by using the code SAVE150 at checkout rather than being the discounted price beforehand. Booth laptops are worth your time and money, with us here to explain what makes them both tick. Just remember to use the code SAVE150 at checkout. It gives you an extra $150 off anything eligible over $1,399. Let’s take a look at what both laptops offer.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,349, was $1,499

The Dell XPS 15 is likely to be one of the best laptops for many people. It has a great set of hardware for the price. There’s a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Arc A370M graphics card but this is very much a laptop for productivity over gaming. Another highlight is its 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. The whole thing looks super sleek and sure to feel good to use. A 92.9% screen-to-body ratio means there’s no filler here while the edge-to-edge backlit keyboard has large keycaps and a comfortable touchpad too. Make sure to use SAVE150 to get the discount.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,049, was $2,199

The Dell XPS 17 is a great example of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands. While its battery life may not be spectacular, it’s powerful with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card for when you feel like some light gaming. It’s teamed up with a 17-inch FHD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Other nice details like a backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader is super useful, along with a form factor equivalent to a 15-inch laptop despite having a 17-inch screen. An impressive 93.7% screen-to-body ratio ensures it looks great too. This is the ideal system for content creation while on the move. Be sure to use the SAVE150 code when purchasing.

