This Dell XPS 15 deal cuts $400 off the price for a limited time

Dell XPS deals are always popular among shoppers looking to buy a new laptop, and that’s because of products like the Dell XPS 15. The powerful laptop, in a configuration that’s originally priced at $2,349, is on sale from Dell for $1,949 for savings of $400. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this limited-time offer, as there’s probably already a lot of interested buyers. Complete the transaction as soon as possible because the stocks that they set aside for this bargain will be gone sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

A streamlined and solid build, strong productivity and creative performance, and an excellent keyboard and touchpad are just a few reasons why the Dell XPS 15 is our top choice among the best 15-inch laptops in the market. Dell maintains the device’s sleek aesthetic, while the dual-clutch mechanism on its hinge makes opening and closing the laptop very smooth. It’s not all about looks though — the Dell XPS 15 will be able to keep up with even the heaviest of workloads with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It’s also got 32GB of RAM, which is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need for tackling demanding tasks like editing huge video or photo files.

The 15.6-inch Full HD+ screen of the Dell XPS 15 is gorgeous because it’s surrounded by minimal bezels, while its 1TB SSD offers ample storage space for your apps and documents. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so it will be ready to start demanding work right after you unbox it.

The Dell XPS 15 almost always gets sold out quickly whenever it appears in laptop deals with a discount, and we expect the same thing to happen in this scenario. It’s currently on sale with a $400 discount from Dell, bringing its price down to $1,949 from its sticker price of $2,349. You need to hurry with your purchase because stocks of the Dell XPS 15 are probably already running low — add the laptop to your cart and proceed with the transaction immediately if you want to enjoy the price cut.

