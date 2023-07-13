If you need help in your search for a powerful laptop, here’s a recommendation — the Dell XPS 15, especially since you can get it with a $500 discount from Dell that lowers its price from $2,799 to $2,299. It’s still not cheap, but with its performance and style, you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny. Stocks of the machine are extremely limited though, so before the offer expires, you’re going to have to make the decision that you’re getting this laptop and push through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

The Dell XPS 15 tops our list of the best 15-inch laptops, and it all begins with the dependable performance that you’ll get from its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need for laptops that will run demanding tasks like editing huge video files. You’ll never experience slowdowns and crashes when you’re multitasking on the Dell XPS 15, so you’ll be able to finish your daily tasks much faster.

You’ll always have a good look at the project that you’re working on or the streaming content that you’re watching with the Dell XPS 15’s 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen with 3.5K resolution. The laptop is also ready to help you right away after you unbox it because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which will provide ample space for all the software that you need and the files that you need to store.

