Save $600 on the Dell XPS 17 laptop in Dell’s ‘New Year Sale’

If you’ve always loved how thin and light MacBooks are but don’t necessarily want to buy into the Apple ecosystem, then the Dell XPS lineup is really the way to go. Even worse, if you’re looking to buy something with a larger screen, your only option is either the MacBook Air 15.6-inch or the MacBook Pro 16, both of which are quite pricey. Luckily, the Dell XPS has big sizes at reasonable prices, like this Dell XPS 17 that is going for $1,799 at Dell, down from the regular $2,399. That’s a considerable $600 discount, so if you’re looking for something with a large screen and good power under the hood, it’s definitely worth grabbing.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

What makes this configuration of the Dell XPS 17 a powerful laptop is that it runs an Intel i7-13700H, a mid-to-high-end CPU that can handle pretty much most of the productivity tasks you throw at it, and you might even be able to sneak some editing work by it too. It also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM, more than most MacBooks, and the perfect amount we’d like to see on a laptop these days since it can more than handle Windows 11 and whatever apps and tabs you have open at the same time. As such, you’ll have a really smooth day-to-day experience, whether it’s doing work on the larger screen, such as writing or online meetings, or just browsing and watching content.

One thing this XPS 17 has that most MacBooks don’t have is a discreet graphics card, the RTX 4060. While it’s not a powerful GPU, it sits somewhere between entry-level and mid-range, so you’ll be able to play most modern games without a problem. A large part of that is because the 17-inch screen has a resolution of 1920×1200 and a refresh rate that tops out at 60hz, so it’s not going to push the RTX 4060 too hard, making them a pretty excellent pairing. Also, the screen can hit 500 nits of peak brightness, which is impressive, and means you can use it pretty much anywhere that doesn’t involve direct sunlight.

Overall, this configuration of the Dell XPS 17 is excellent and can easily compete with some of the best MacBooks or things and light laptops. Even more so with the deal from Dell that discounts it down to $1,799 from $2,399. On the other hand, if this still doesn’t quite do it for you, be sure to check out these other great laptop deals as well.

