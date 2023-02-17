 Skip to main content
Presidents Day sales slice $400 off the Dell XPS 17

Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

This year’s Dell Presidents Day sale has already started, which gives you the entire weekend to check out the laptop deals that are available. There’s a lot of them to go through though, so if you need a recommendation for your next laptop, go for the Dell XPS 17. It’s powerful, stylish, reliable, and perhaps most important of all, it currently comes with a $400 discount that brings its price down to $1,899 from its original price of $2,299. Get it now while it’s still available for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

Dell is a fixture among the best laptop brands partly because of its XPS models, which includes the Dell XPS 17. The laptop is a force to be reckoned with due to its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends. The Dell XPS 17 also packs a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files and software, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on for the first time.

The Dell XPS 17 is tagged in our list of the best laptops as the best 17-inch laptop, offering Full HD+ resolution, an InfinityEdge design that minimizes bezels, and Eyesafe technology that reduces harmful blue light without sacrificing color quality. With a quad speaker design, the laptop can function as the perfect entertainment device for watching streaming content. The Dell XPS 17 also features an advanced thermal design with dual opposite outlet fans that create more airflow to keep temperatures low and the laptop running at optimum condition, even when you’ve been at it for hours.

The Dell XPS 17 almost always gets sold out whenever it appears in Dell laptop deals, and it’s easy to see why. For Presidents Day, it’s down to $1,899 from its sticker price of $2,299, for savings of $400. We’re not sure if stocks will still be available when the holiday rolls in, so you may want to make the purchase now just to be sure that you’re able to take advantage of the discount.

