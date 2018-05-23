Dell rings the starting bell on its wide-ranging Memorial Day sale

Share

Dell has unveiled a whole host of discounts across its various hardware ranges in celebration of Memorial Day. While you can pick up a number of older Inspiron laptops and desktops at cut rates, some of the best deals available are for some of our favorite XPS notebooks, which not only have discounts off their standard price, but have additional coupon codes you can use to bring the cost down even further.

The Memorial Day sales kick off today, May 23, and will run through the actual Memorial Day next Monday, May 28. The sales feature just about everything in Dell’s hardware lineup in some fashion or another. There are desktops, laptops, all-in-ones, and 2-in-1s on sale, all with reasonable discounts of a few hundred dollars apiece. Some though are more discounted than others and represent attractive options for prospective buyers.

You can pick up past-generation XPS 15 laptops for between $50 and $150 off depending on your hardware preferences and each is compatible with the 10 percent off “XPSMEM10” coupon code which improves savings even further. The Biggest discount with that range though is a brand-new XPS 15 2-in-1 with eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 4K display. You can knock off up to $355 from its usual $2,200 price with Memorial Day deals and codes.

If you’re more of a gamer, Dell is also offering some of its Alienware branded laptops and desktops at sizeable discounts. The Alienware 17 with eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1070 has been discounted by $250 to $1,900, while the Alienware 15 with a monstrously powerful Intel Core i9-8950K CPU paired up with a GTX 1080 has had its price cut by $450 to $2,800.

Desktop gamers can upgrade their display on the cheap, too. The Dell Alienware 34 gaming ultrawide monitor with a 3800R curvature, G-Sync support, and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080 has had its price cut by a third to $800. The super-fast Dell 24 gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, has seen a drop of nearly $200 to just $380.

But that’s far from all that’s on offer. There are more displays from Dell and a number of other manufacturers, monitor mounts, accessories, desktops, laptops, and peripherals like headsets and gaming mice. If you’re in the market for some new hardware, whether it’s a full system or just some accessories to augment your PC experience, check out Dell’s Memorial Day sale page for a full list of discounted hardware.