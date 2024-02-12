 Skip to main content
Save $480 on this Dell XPS PC with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM

The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk placed next to a curved monitor.
Dell

If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the Dell XPS desktop which is currently $480 off right now at Dell. Usually priced at $2,130, it’s down to $1,650 for a limited time only. Looks-wise, it may have more in keeping with the many desktop computer deals going on but under the hood, it’s a potent gaming machine too. If any of that sounds appealing, hit the link below or keep reading while we take you through everything else it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

With hardware that can compete with the best gaming PCs, the Dell XPS Desktop is ideal if you want a gaming rig that’s a little more subtle than the competition. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor paired up with an impressive 32GB of memory. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so there’s plenty of room for installing all your favorite games.

Besides the remarkable amount of memory, the Dell XPS Desktop has another ace up its sleeve — a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. It has all you could need to play the latest games at a great detail level ensuring you get the best experience. Just remember to pair it up with one of the best gaming monitors to reap the biggest reward.

The core hardware is vital but it’s how Dell implements it within the Dell XPS Desktop which makes it so good. Its build offers increased airflow while providing plenty of room for expandability. Cool air travels through the tower’s large chassis swiftly and quietly, so none of the components will overheat and you don’t have to worry about noise.

A sophisticated design provides an aluminum front bezel with a refined bead-blast finish so it looks good on your desk or under it. Don’t expect gamer PC-style aesthetics here but do appreciate the convenience. It’s easy to store anywhere while the front offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 3.2 port with PowerShare, and a USB-C port with PowerShare too. Far more convenient than needing to dig around behind your PC but that’s an option too with plenty of USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and USB-C ports to the rear.

Well-designed in many ways, this Dell XPS Desktop normally costs $2,130. Right now, you can buy it directly from Dell for $1,650 so you’re saving $480 and enjoying a great gaming desktop that will last you a while to come. Check it out now by tapping the link below. Don’t count on the deal sticking around for much longer.

