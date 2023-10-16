 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 and 15 laptops are heavily discounted today

John Alexander
By
.
.

Today, we found deals that can save you hundreds on two popular Dell XPS laptop models. These laptops are known for their reliability, business capabilities, and sleek designs. XPS models are a huge reason why Dell has clawed its way to the top of our listing of the best laptop brands, too. So, let us take a moment and hyper focus on these two laptop deals featuring XPS models.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Digital Trends

First things first, XPS laptops are highly customizable. Even if your friend has an XPS 13 laptop, it doesn’t mean it would be the same one included in this deal. To clarify, this deal counts for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Windows 11 Home, 8GB memory, 256GB storage, anti-glare display version with no fingerprint reader or Intel management features. All of these systems are upgradeable in the buy menu (tap button below to see) but, by doing so, the deal price will change.

All Dell XPS 13 laptops have a 13.4-inch FHD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This screen is cased in a thin, lightweight body that is just over half an inch thick and weighs only a pinch over 2.5 pounds. A mere hour of charge, such as on your lunch break, will restore them to 80% charge, ready to complete the day. Our Dell XPS 13 review credited the laptop as being able to match up against a MacBook. We enjoyed it for its cool operation speed and long battery life.

Related

Who this laptop is for: If you’ve been eyeing MacBooks from afar, but are wary of the price or aren’t enmeshed within the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS 13 is a quick pickup, especially at this price.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop — $2,399, was $3,094

Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Where the XPS 13 deal focused on getting by with a cheap interior, the options included in the version of the XPS 15 currently on sale are all about min-maxing stats. This version contains a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, uses Windows 11 Pro, has an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, a terabyte of SSD, and a 3456 x 2160p OLED anti-reflect screen. Nearly all of these options are at the top of what’s offered by Dell for an XPS 15 and those that aren’t are close to what most will reasonably need.

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 15, we were impressed by its hardware but disappointed by Dell’s lack of design changes, a quibble you won’t notice if this is your first XPS 15 or if you find comfort in small changes. Ultimately, this is a laptop that prides hardware over design.

Who this laptop is for: In Dell’s eyes, this is a laptop for creators. Choosing a laptop for creating over a desktop PC likely means you are a coffeeshop creator, door room designer, or otherwise prefer the uninhibited nature of free-flowing creativity on the go.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This HP laptop with a year of Microsoft Office is on sale for $199
HP Stream 13

Students and parents on a budget should be clicking over to Walmart right now, as the retail giant has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. The HP Stream 14-inch laptop is going for just $199 right now, and it makes a more powerful alternative to many of the best Chromebooks out there. The HP Stream would typically cost $229, making this deal worth a savings of $30. You’ll also get one year of free access to Microsoft Office 365, and free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14
HP has been among the best laptop brands for decades now, so you know you’re getting a product you can trust when you purchase an HP laptop. HP steps up with some serious value with the Stream 14-inch laptop, as it has 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor. These specs aren’t going to compete with the best laptops, but they’re enough to get most people through the day and compare well with the best budget laptops. This laptop also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, as well as access to Microsoft Office 365.

Read more
This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is discounted from $329 to just $199
asus hp chromebook deals best buy newegg back to school sales 2020 x360 14 2

It might not be obvious, but Chromebooks are a great alternative to a traditional Windows laptop; they don't need as powerful specs under the hood, which means they can go for a much cheaper price than usual. That's great if you're looking for something that's budget-friendly yet still functional, and we're happy to say that, even though Prime Day is over, there are still some great Prime Day laptop deals on Chromebooks you can take advantage of. For example, this HP Chromebook X360 is pretty good, and while it usually goes for $329, it's been heavily discounted down to $199 by Walmart.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook X360

Read more
This Samsung 28-inch 4K gaming monitor is $250 off today
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

If you wanted to buy a gaming monitor from the recently concluded Prime Big Deal Days 2023 but you missed out, you shouldn't worry because some of the Prime Day deals are still available from other retailers. For example, Best Buy is selling the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor at $250 off, bringing its price down to $550 from $800 originally. There's no telling how much time you have to take advantage of the savings though, so to make sure that you get it, you should be moving forward with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor
Samsung's Odyssey line is a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming monitors, so you can be sure that the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor will be able to meet your needs as a gamer. The 28-inch display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors that will let you appreciate the best PC games even better, and the monitor supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync to prevent any stuttering and screen tearing while you're in the middle of playing. It also features the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you can access the top cloud gaming services.

Read more