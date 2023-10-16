Dell XPS 13 and 15 laptops are heavily discounted today

Today, we found deals that can save you hundreds on two popular Dell XPS laptop models. These laptops are known for their reliability, business capabilities, and sleek designs. XPS models are a huge reason why Dell has clawed its way to the top of our listing of the best laptop brands, too. So, let us take a moment and hyper focus on these two laptop deals featuring XPS models.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $599, was $799

First things first, XPS laptops are highly customizable. Even if your friend has an XPS 13 laptop, it doesn’t mean it would be the same one included in this deal. To clarify, this deal counts for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Windows 11 Home, 8GB memory, 256GB storage, anti-glare display version with no fingerprint reader or Intel management features. All of these systems are upgradeable in the buy menu (tap button below to see) but, by doing so, the deal price will change.

All Dell XPS 13 laptops have a 13.4-inch FHD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This screen is cased in a thin, lightweight body that is just over half an inch thick and weighs only a pinch over 2.5 pounds. A mere hour of charge, such as on your lunch break, will restore them to 80% charge, ready to complete the day. Our Dell XPS 13 review credited the laptop as being able to match up against a MacBook. We enjoyed it for its cool operation speed and long battery life.

Who this laptop is for: If you’ve been eyeing MacBooks from afar, but are wary of the price or aren’t enmeshed within the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS 13 is a quick pickup, especially at this price.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop — $2,399, was $3,094

Where the XPS 13 deal focused on getting by with a cheap interior, the options included in the version of the XPS 15 currently on sale are all about min-maxing stats. This version contains a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, uses Windows 11 Pro, has an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, a terabyte of SSD, and a 3456 x 2160p OLED anti-reflect screen. Nearly all of these options are at the top of what’s offered by Dell for an XPS 15 and those that aren’t are close to what most will reasonably need.

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 15, we were impressed by its hardware but disappointed by Dell’s lack of design changes, a quibble you won’t notice if this is your first XPS 15 or if you find comfort in small changes. Ultimately, this is a laptop that prides hardware over design.

Who this laptop is for: In Dell’s eyes, this is a laptop for creators. Choosing a laptop for creating over a desktop PC likely means you are a coffeeshop creator, door room designer, or otherwise prefer the uninhibited nature of free-flowing creativity on the go.

