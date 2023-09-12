 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Drop’s legendary mechanical keyboards are finally getting an update

Monica J. White
By
A Drop mechanical keyboard sits on a dark desk, lit up with RGB lights.
Drop

There’s good news for all fans of top-notch mechanical keyboards. Drop is finally updating its range by giving its Alt, Ctrl, and Shift keyboards a much-needed refresh. With support for new switches, increased LED customization, improved architecture, and new ways to optimize keyboard sound, there’s a lot to look forward to, and a total of 10 new keyboards across three different models are up for grabs.

Drop also makes gear for audiophiles, like headphones, speakers, and amps, as well as battle stations, including chairs and accessories. However, keyboards are perhaps what the company is most renowned for, and it’s got a fairly impressive portfolio under its belt, including both ready-made keyboards and bar-bones options for those who want to build their own. Now, the company has announced exciting updates for its three most well-known mechanical keyboards.

Recommended Videos

The Alt V2, Ctrl V2, and Shift V2 keyboards will serve up a reworked PCBA (printed circuit board) to add support for 5-pin switches. Drop has also integrated the STM32 chipset to enable improved support for the Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) firmware, allowing users a greater degree of control over what each key is responsible for. VIA, which is a feature in QMK that lets you adjust your keymap without needing to meddle with the keyboard’s firmware, will be available as well.

Related
A barebones mechanical keyboard from Drop over a fuchsia background.
Drop

If you like the unique sound of mechanical keyboards, you’ll be pleased to hear that Drop has updated its Phantom Stabilizers to optimize the sound on large modifier keys. It also added extra layers of premium foam throughout each keyboard, aiming at boosting both the sound experience and the overall performance.

Customization is king, and to that end, Drop is also launching new Keyboard Configurator software to make LED customization a less tiresome affair. The keyboards will also be available with either Drop Holy Panda X Clear tactile switches or the Gateron Yellow KS3 Linear switches to let you pick what suits your needs best.

Five Drop keyboards stand next to each other over an orange background.
Drop

The new Alt V2, Ctrl V2, and Shift V2 will all be available in bare-bones and fully built models, and for the former, you can always shop for some keycaps directly from Drop, too.

These keyboards will be priced as follows:

  • Alt V2 – bare-bones: $140; fully built: $180
  • Alt High Profile V2 – bare-bones: $190; fully built: $230
  • Ctrl V2 – bare-bones: $150; fully built: $200
  • Ctrl High Profile V2 – bare-bones: $200; fully built: $250
  • Shift V2 – bare-bones: $190; fully built: $250

While there’s a lot of new stuff to be interested in, the major benefits of each keyboard remain the same. They’re constructed of aircraft-grade aluminum, come with lots of RGB options for those who love a shiny keyboard, and add USB-C ports to make connectivity a little easier. These new models sound exciting enough to eventually make it on our list of the best keyboards, but we’ll have to wait and see them in action to see how big the improvements really are.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
I built my own gaming keyboard for the price of buying one — and it’s so much better
A custom keyboard sitting among keycaps and switches.

I'm fed up with mainstream gaming keyboards. They're just too expensive for what you get. My frustration to find something I really loved led me to finally bite the bullet and build my own. It's a hobby that's billed as niche and prohibitively expensive, but that's not the case. You can build a keyboard for the same price as buying one from a mainstream brand, and you'll come out with a much better result.

Keyboards are complex beasts, despite how simple they appear. Once you open the can of worms that is custom mechanical keyboards, you'll quickly become an expert in minor differences between keycaps, switches, and everything in between. If you want a keyboard that can put even the best mechanical keyboards to shame, you need to build your own.
Building your own keyboard isn't that expensive

Read more
Logitech’s new MX keyboard brings mechanical switches to the masses
MX Mechanical keyboard from the top left corner.

Logitech has announced the MX Master 3S mouse and two wireless MX Mechanical keyboards. The mouse is the update to the uberpopular MX Master 3, while the MX Mechanical keyboards are totally new products that promise to leverage Logitech's expertise in gaming keyboards.

The MX Mechanical keyboard comes in a full size and a compact 75% variant known as the MX Mechanical Mini. Both look to combine the strengths of mechanical keyboards with the productivity-focused features of the company's MX Keys membrane keyboard.

Read more
Different keyboard sizes explained
Keychron Q2 build feature

When it comes to buying a new keyboard, it's worth considering not only the brand or style of keyboard you want but also the size. Although most keyboards come in full-size with a numpad and a host of function keys, there are smaller, ergonomic, and even split designs worth considering.

Here are all the different keyboard sizes explained to help you pick the right keyboard for you.
Full-size keyboards

Read more