There’s good news for all fans of top-notch mechanical keyboards. Drop is finally updating its range by giving its Alt, Ctrl, and Shift keyboards a much-needed refresh. With support for new switches, increased LED customization, improved architecture, and new ways to optimize keyboard sound, there’s a lot to look forward to, and a total of 10 new keyboards across three different models are up for grabs.

Drop also makes gear for audiophiles, like headphones, speakers, and amps, as well as battle stations, including chairs and accessories. However, keyboards are perhaps what the company is most renowned for, and it’s got a fairly impressive portfolio under its belt, including both ready-made keyboards and bar-bones options for those who want to build their own. Now, the company has announced exciting updates for its three most well-known mechanical keyboards.

The Alt V2, Ctrl V2, and Shift V2 keyboards will serve up a reworked PCBA (printed circuit board) to add support for 5-pin switches. Drop has also integrated the STM32 chipset to enable improved support for the Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) firmware, allowing users a greater degree of control over what each key is responsible for. VIA, which is a feature in QMK that lets you adjust your keymap without needing to meddle with the keyboard’s firmware, will be available as well.

If you like the unique sound of mechanical keyboards, you’ll be pleased to hear that Drop has updated its Phantom Stabilizers to optimize the sound on large modifier keys. It also added extra layers of premium foam throughout each keyboard, aiming at boosting both the sound experience and the overall performance.

Customization is king, and to that end, Drop is also launching new Keyboard Configurator software to make LED customization a less tiresome affair. The keyboards will also be available with either Drop Holy Panda X Clear tactile switches or the Gateron Yellow KS3 Linear switches to let you pick what suits your needs best.

The new Alt V2, Ctrl V2, and Shift V2 will all be available in bare-bones and fully built models, and for the former, you can always shop for some keycaps directly from Drop, too.

These keyboards will be priced as follows:

Alt V2 – bare-bones: $140; fully built: $180

– bare-bones: $140; fully built: $180 Alt High Profile V2 – bare-bones: $190; fully built: $230

– bare-bones: $190; fully built: $230 Ctrl V2 – bare-bones: $150; fully built: $200

– bare-bones: $150; fully built: $200 Ctrl High Profile V2 – bare-bones: $200; fully built: $250

– bare-bones: $200; fully built: $250 Shift V2 – bare-bones: $190; fully built: $250

While there’s a lot of new stuff to be interested in, the major benefits of each keyboard remain the same. They’re constructed of aircraft-grade aluminum, come with lots of RGB options for those who love a shiny keyboard, and add USB-C ports to make connectivity a little easier. These new models sound exciting enough to eventually make it on our list of the best keyboards, but we’ll have to wait and see them in action to see how big the improvements really are.

