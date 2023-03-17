 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This gorgeous, all-wood keyboard must be seen to be believed

Alan Truly
By

The feeling of wood under your fingers is more comforting than plastic or metal, and there’s no reason technology can’t use this renewable resource. Hacoa has done just that with its new keyboard, the Full Ki-Board Wireless. It features wooden trim and keycaps made of solid wood with natural grain.

Ki is the Japanese word for spirit or energy, and Hacoa notes that the Ki-Board “adds warmth to inorganic personal computers.” Underneath, the keyboard houses a 1,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 2.4GHz transmitter (a matching USB receiver is included), so you can connect it to your computer, tablet, or phone without disturbing the lovely appearance with wires.

Hacoa Ki-Board is a wireless keyboard made of wood.

This keyboard looks great and should have a satisfying click since it uses a mechanical design with blue switches. Each of its 102 keys is laser-engraved. The 5 on the numeric keypad, as well as the F and J keys, have holes to provide tactile feedback to orient your fingers for touch typing.

Related

Both PC and Mac keyboard layouts are supported. The Windows key is also marked with Apple’s Option symbol, and the Alt key has the Command symbol. Three color LEDs are inset at the top-right corner to show battery, Bluetooth, and PC or Mac mode.

On a cold morning, a wooden keyboard would be a welcome addition to your technology, and perhaps a more inviting way to start your day. Unfortunately, this sort of beauty and craftsmanship comes at a high price.

A wooden keyboard on a granite countertop.

The Full Ki-Board will be available in walnut or cherry wood, and Hacoa notes that it uses solid wood with no joints. The wireless mechanical keyboard sells for 99,000 yen, roughly $751. A matching palm rest adds about $83 to your total. If you are interested in ordering, this unique wooden keyboard will be available to purchase on March 20, 2023.

Hot Hardware was the first to spot this unique keyboard and noted that it’s unknown if the keyboard will be sold by U.S. retailers.

The indicator lights on a wooden keyboard.

If you are just looking for a retro keyboard with unique styling, you can save a few hundred dollars with a typewriter-themed keyboard from Rocksete. And for a futuristic look, it’s hard to beat the dazzling Cyberboard.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
AMD might finally beat Intel for the fastest mobile gaming CPU
AMD Ryzen 6000 laptop chip.

AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX, the mobile flagship for this generation, was just spotted in some early benchmarks. The test results show that AMD might be really competitive in gaming laptops this year.

The CPU outpaced its last-gen equivalents by miles, and it kept up with Intel's best processors despite having far fewer cores.

Read more
Apple just made a huge move to power up your next MacBook
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

Your next iPhone or Mac could have a major advantage over rival devices, with performance and efficiency that nothing else can match, if a new report is to be believed. It claims Apple has gobbled up the entire supply of a new breed of superefficient chips.

Those chips are manufactured by a company called TSMC that has made Apple’s powerful mobile and computer chips for years. If correct, the report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) implies Apple’s competitors -- whether they’re making Windows PCs or Android smartphones -- will have to wait their turn while Apple has its fun with the brand-new 3-nanometer chips.

Read more
Presidents Day Sales 2023: Tracking the deals as they start

The holiday sales are over and the new year has arrived, so if you're looking forward to the next big retail event, then the 2023 Presidents Day sales are your best bet. This is one of the few major holidays to land in the first quarter of the year, with Presidents Day deals covering everything from electronics to home essentials. Whether Santa didn't bring you one of the gifts you wanted or you still have some Christmas money burning a hole in your wallet, then now's the time to start readying your shopping list for the upcoming Presidents Day sales -- and we're tracking the best deals as they emerge, starting today.
Presidents Day sales that have already started

Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
Casper: Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.
Dell: Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home.
Dyson: As much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.
Home Depot: 30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture.
HP: Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers.
Leesa: Price cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses.
Lowe’s: Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.
Nectar: Discounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress.
Overstock: An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture.
Staples: 40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks.
Target: Up to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting.
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets.
Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.

Read more