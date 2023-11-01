As part of its early Black Friday deals, Best Buy has some fantastic gaming laptop deals with gaming laptops available from just $550. Whether you’re looking for a budget priced gaming rig or something seriously high-end, there’s sure to be something here for you. To find out more, hit the button below to see the full wealth of gaming laptops on sale. However, if you feel like you want some advice on what to buy, keep reading. We’re going to pick out some highlights that might yet tempt you.

What to shop for in the Best Buy early Black Friday gaming laptop sale

Coming from one of the best laptop brands, the is instantly appealing. It’s currently just $550 reduced from $900 so you save $350 off the regular price. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 while you also have a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s a good starter gaming laptop, looking stylish and offering useful extras like audio from B&O.

On the other end of the spectrum is one of the best gaming laptops — the . It’s $2,200 down from $2,700 so you save $500. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForced RTX 4080 which is perfectly accompanied by a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 240Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos support powers the sound while there’s even a great keyboard along with fantastic cooling courtesy of Alienware Cryo-tech.

For something a bit more portable, consider the suitably slimline . It’s currently $1,100 off so it’s down to $1,900 from $3,000. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage and it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen has 360Hz refresh rate so it can cope with fast moving moments, while there’s a next-gen vapor chamber cooling system keeping things ticking along nicely.

These are just a few of the gaming laptops currently discounted at Best Buy as part of its early Black Friday sale. With dozens of options, it’s a smart move to tap the button below to see just what’s out there for yourself. You’re sure to find the right gaming laptop for your budget and needs.

