Only a handful of 5G laptops have been announced, but we expect that to change

Finally, the technology exists to let you do all of your computing at full internet speeds — equal to or, in many cases, faster than you can at home or at work. That’s 5G cellular technology, and it’s just now starting to roll out to laptops.

For now, the majority of always-connected laptops still sport 4G LTE connections, and it will take some time for the majority of laptops to make use of the latest in 5G goodness. In the meantime, here’s a list of all of the 5G laptops announced so far.

5G laptops available now (or soon):

Dell Latitude 9510

While 5G is coming to many mainstream phones in 2020, in the laptop world, it’s mostly restricted to high-end business laptops. A great example is the Dell Latitude 9510, which will be available in March 2020.

Dell’s Latitude 9510 is first and foremost a business-class laptop that’s meant to appeal to anyone who needs a machine that can last more than a full day of work on a single charge of the battery. It will be available in both clamshell and 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 formats, and it’s the latter that will first get 5G support in July 2020 via its Qualcomm X55 5G modem.

It’s a beautiful device, meant for the traveling businessperson who’s looking to take their work on the go. We mentioned battery life, which is a key factor for the mobile worker — and the Latitude 9510 has built-in artificial intelligence that monitors user activity and works to improve battery life. It’s also touted by Dell as the smallest, lightest ultra-premium business PC at just 3.2 pounds.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

We loved HP’s newest business laptop, the Elite Dragonfly, for being a perfectly-sized 2-in-1 companion laptop for today’s savvy road warrior. Great battery life and tons of security made it a go-to laptop for anyone wanting to do their work on the road. It’s one of the sleekest business laptops we’ve ever used.

The second generation of the laptop maintains all that was great about the first generation but utilizes more sustainable materials and — germane to this story — will add in Qualcomm X55 5G modem support when it’s available in the middle of the year. That makes the Elite Dragonfly G2 an even more compelling laptop for anyone who works more away from the office.

Also updated from the previous generation is the CPU, which will now be based on Intel’s 10th-gen platform. The same 13.3-inch 4K and Full HD display options, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe storage will remain available.

Lenovo Flex 5G

Lenovo was the first to announce a 5G laptop with its Flex 5G (as it’s known in North America, and the Yoga 5G everywhere else), a brand new device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform. It’s the only option of the current 5G laptops that isn’t explicitly meant for business and enterprise — and the 5G modem comes built-in.

The Flex 5G is a 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 with support for the Lenovo active pen, which combined with its power-saving features and always-connected 5G internet means it could be an excellent laptop for both productive and creative work anywhere and anytime.

The Flex 5G will be a light device at just 2.86 pounds, and narrow bezels along the 14-inch IPS display will keep the chassis size at a minimum as well. In spite of the tiny bezels, the laptop will still offer Windows infrared facial recognition for password-less login. Battery life will be a strength, at up to 24 hours of video.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo has also hinted that the ThinkPad X1 Fold will also receive 5G connectivity at some point in the near future. The X1 Fold is perhaps the most innovative laptop on our list, offering up a foldable 13-inch OLED display with a magnetic snap-on keyboard.

Dual-screen laptops are all the rage for 2020, and this one promises to offer 5G connectivity at some point in the near future to give it high-performance always-connected internet.

In our limited time with the laptop, we were impressed with its design — including the leather folio material that services as the back of the laptop and moves as the display is folded and unfolded without bunching up along the spine. We found the magnets that hold the laptop together to be strong enough to evoke confidence when tossing the X1 Fold into a bag.

