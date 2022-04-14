Want an Nvidia RTX 3080? They’re in stock at MSRP right now

EVGA has restocked several of its Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards for near list price, and you can buy them immediately. Following consistently inflated GPU prices, it seems the best graphics cards are finally back in stock — and at a price that gamers may be able to afford.

For nearly two years, EVGA has restricted its graphics cards to a queue system, forcing hopeful buyers to wait until their name comes up before purchasing a graphics card. The models in stock now are available for anyone to buy right away, no waiting required.

Here are the EVGA GPUs in stock at the time of writing:

RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra — $2,200

RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 — $2,150

RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black — $2,ooo

RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra — $1,700

RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper — $1,530

RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra — $1,300

RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper — $1,430

RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Hybrid — $1,380

RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra — $1,280

RTX 3080 12GB FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper — $1,250

RTX 3080 12GB FTW3 Ultra Hybrid — $1,1200

RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper — $1,200

RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Ultra Hybrid — $1,300

RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Ultra — $980

RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper Gaming — $920

RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra — $760

RTX 3050 XC — $300

These are some of the lowest GPU prices we’ve seen in months. The prices of graphics cards have been tumbling over the past few months, as cryptocurrency miners sell off old units and the supply chain begins to stabilize. EVGA is one of the first vendors to return to direct sales, and it’s offering solid discounts.

The RTX 3050, for example, is only $50 above its list price. The 12GB RTX 3080 — which we said was a bad deal in our review — is selling for below its list price. If you’ve been eagerly waiting to pick up a new graphics card, now is the time. EVGA isn’t alone here, either. Last month, Asus announced it would cut the prices of Nvidia graphics cards as of April 1.

The GPU shortage has pushed the prices of graphics cards extremely high, with some cards selling for thousands of dollars over the course of 2021. Prices have been dropping over the past several months, but we’ve only seen cards near list price over the past few weeks. Hopefully, by the time summer rolls around, graphics cards will regularly sell near list price.

EVGA’s offerings are enticing, but it’s important to note the lack of lower-end options in Nvidia’s RTX 30-series lineup. Those looking for a flagship card are spoiled with options, though. EVGA has several models of the RTX 3080 Ti, for example, from the liquid-cooled RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper to the RGB-ridden RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra.

We’ve confirmed that the cards listed above are in stock at the time of publication, though we suspect that will change. Although GPUs aren’t as hard to get as they once were, there’s a good chance some of the cards above will sell out.

