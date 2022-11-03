 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A keyboard with its own CPU and GPU? Yes, it’s real — and it’s coming soon

Monica J. White
By

Have you ever wanted to own a keyboard that has its own CPU and GPU? No? Well, it’s almost here regardless, and it’s a lot cooler than it sounds.

A video of an upcoming keyboard has emerged, showcasing something far beyond the usual RGB lighting seen in gaming keyboards. This keyboard, equipped with its own hardware, can provide you with a fully interactive set of skins — such as the colorful fish seen in the video below.

A keyboard never before seen has officially been leaked. The supposed Alpha Prototype from @Finalmouse is set with groundbreaking technology. A keyboard with completely interactive skins built on Unreal Engine 5… wtf pic.twitter.com/p9HhuN4DZr

&mdash; Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 2, 2022

Some gamers are particularly picky about their keyboards. For some, only the best mechanical keyboard will do. Others value fancy RGB lighting that complements the rest of their build on an aesthetic level. Others may not care at all and just want something that works. No matter which category one falls into, it’s hard not to appreciate when something entirely new appears in the oversaturated market and breaks up the current trends in a fun way.

This keyboard is definitely one of those boredom fighters that challenge the standards by kicking things up a notch. First spotted in a tweet sent out by Jake Lucky, the keyboard is supposedly a leaked alpha prototype made by Finalmouse. If you watch the video, you’ll quickly see why it seems so special — it supports fully interactive skins prepared in Unreal Engine 5.

In the video, you can see colorful fish swimming across the keyboard, sliding from the keycaps to the board itself seamlessly. According to the video, these skins are completely interactive. It seems that upon release, the skins will be available through the Steam app, with the option for artists to add their own at any given time. Noninteractive skins will also be possible, and those will rely on a “traditional video format.”

All this is made possible by the processor and graphics card that are housed within the keyboard. Although we don’t know their specs, we do know that they’re there, and the keyboard only requires a USB-C connection in order to run and transmit both power and data. It runs at 8KHz and will support 2K/4K display options.

Keycaps already on there in video… we urge everyone to wait until December 17th before speculating too much. There’s a lot more to this and the final product is on a different league…. Far too many details that are still unknown. What you are seeing is from nearly a year ago

&mdash; Finalmouse (@finalmouse) November 2, 2022

Finalmouse acknowledged the keyboard in a cryptic way, asking its followers to wait until December 17 before making any judgment calls. While the general response to the keyboard on Twitter has been positive, there are some concerns about the price. No wonder — such a keyboard could easily end up costing north of $500, and possibly even close to $1,000.

While this prototype is clearly going to be a fairly niche product, it’s always fun to see something new. Let’s hope that Finalmouse will reveal more about this gadget shortly.

Editors' Recommendations

This gaming PC inside a vintage radio is truly amazing
A pc inside a vintage wooden Motorola radio case with a stainless steel fan at the front, surrounded by green leaves.
Henry Cavill explains why he’s waiting on the RTX 4090
Henry Cavill lifting a gaming PC off a table.
The canceled Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB takes a beating in benchmarks
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is shown flying over green perspective lines.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) PC performance guide: Best settings for high fps
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
Move over, 4K — Nvidia’s RTX 4090 introduces 13K gaming
overclocking msi rtx 4090 suprim x 8
I hate how much I love my MacBook Pro
Apple MacBook Pro 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is under $500 right now
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
Lenovo’s powerhouse laptop got an incredible $2,370 discount today
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga sits open on a table.
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
Microsoft just teased its next big Windows 11 update
Windows 11 22H2 Tablet Taskbar YouTube screenshot
AI image generators appear to propagate gender and race stereotypes
AI image generators are being tested for various biases that might come up in their machine learning systems.
This HP Gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Walmart right now
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
This Alienware gaming PC just dropped below $1,000 (save $560)
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.